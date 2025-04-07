New photos released to mark Charles and Camilla’s 20th wedding anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles and Queen Camilla have released three official photographs to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

The images were captured in Rome following the couple’s arrival for a four-day state visit.

They show them shortly after landing at Ciampino Airport, having been escorted by an F-35 fighter jet.

The couple were photographed at the Villa Wolkonsky, the official residence of the UK's ambassador to Italy and San Marino, Edward Llewellyn.

Camilla is seen wearing a white and beige Anna Valentine coat.

Two photographs depict the couple near the Neronian arches, part of the Aqua Claudia, a Roman aqueduct, while one shows them in the gardens of the villa.

open image in gallery Charles and Camilla in one of three official photographs released ahead of their 20th wedding anniversary ( PA Wire )

The royal couple's visit is expected to strengthen ties between the UK and Italy.

Their anniversary evening will be spent as guests of honour at a state banquet in Rome.

Charles and Camilla are expected to be joined by leading figures from Italian life at the black tie dinner, held as part of the couple’s state visit.

The head of state and his consort wed in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005 following a romance that began when they were in their early 20s.

open image in gallery The King and Queen will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in Rome ( Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace )

Charles first met Camilla on Windsor Great Park polo field in 1970 when he had just left the University of Cambridge, a year before he joined the Royal Navy.

No marriage proposal came despite the closeness between the pair.

When the relationship cooled after Charles dedicated himself to his Navy career, Camilla wed cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973.

Charles later married Diana, Princess of Wales in 1981.

open image in gallery Charles and Camilla posing for a portrait next to the Neronian spur of the Aqua Claudia

After Charles and Camilla both divorced – and Diana died in 1997 – Camilla’s eventual emergence as Charles’s long-term partner was part of a carefully planned PR campaign masterminded by the heir to the throne’s spin doctor Mark Bolland.

Their first public appearance together was outside the Ritz hotel in London in 1999, dubbed Operation Ritz, where the mass of waiting photographers had been tipped off.

At their wedding reception, held the same day as the Grand National, Queen Elizabeth II said about their romance: “They have overcome Becher’s Brook and The Chair and all kinds of other terrible obstacles. They have come through and I’m very proud and wish them well.

“My son is home and dry with the woman he loves.”