A Greek Orthodox monk says King Charles III has turned to him for spiritual advice since his cancer diagnosis.

The monarch, who acceded to the throne 17 months ago, was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer while he was being treated for a benign enlarged prostate.

Elder Ephraim, the Mount Athos-based abbot of the Holy Monastery of Vatopedi, revealed earlier this month that Charles reached out to him following his diagnosis to seek "prayers and consoling words for strength to overcome difficulties".

Charles and the abbot reportedly share a friendship that has spanned 25 years and became closer following the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

“Charles has a spiritual sophistication, a spiritual life,” Mr Ephraim told The Sun. “Yes, he has been in contact since the diagnosis and I believe he’ll overcome it.”

Although little has been made public about their friendship, Charles has reportedly visited the monastic community of Mount Athos at least eight times.

Elder Ephraim claims King Charles called him after his cancer diagnosis (Screengrab/ ΚΛΙΚ)

Charles met Mr Ephraim for the first time in 1998 during his visit to the Vatopedi monastery, shortly after Diana’s death, according to reports. The monarch now has his own quarters reserved for when he stays at Vatopedi.

“We have a very good rapport," the abbot added.

The Sun quoted a source saying that Charles likes to meditate, pray and follow ancient rituals such as "getting up at 4am to follow the liturgy which he absolutely adores".

“There is no question that the British royal is Orthodox in his heart,” another Greek monk told The Greek Herald. “Sadly, he is very constrained by his position.”

The monarch has taken a step back from frontline duties but was seen in good sprits last week as he went through cards of support sent to him during his cancer treatment.

He was amused by a well-wisher’s card showing a disgruntled dog recovering from medical treatment and telling him “at least you don’t have to wear a cone”.

Charles told prime minister Rishi Sunak last week that nearly 7,000 cards from wellwishers reduced him "to tears most of the time".

"We're all behind you. The country is all behind you," Mr Sunak said.