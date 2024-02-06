King Charles cancer diagnosis: Questions about his health answered

King Charles III has become one of hundreds of thousands of people in the UK to be diagnosed with cancer every year.

His Majesty has chosen to share his health news to “assist public understanding” for those around the world affected by the disease, Buckingham Palace explained.

Charles, 75, has postponed his forthcoming public duties after his health news.

He returned to London from Sandringham on Monday (5 February) and has already begun his medical care as an outpatient under the close supervision of a specialist team of doctors.

Here are some questions answered about King Charles's cancer diagnosis and what kind of treatment he could receive.