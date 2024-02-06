King Charles III has a “wonderful diet” and “really looks after himself,” his former communications secretary has said following His Majesty’s cancer diagnosis.

Kristina Kyriacou worked for His Majesty and Queen Camilla when he was the Prince of Wales.

She told Sky News that the monarch eats “what looks like bird seeds” for breakfast as she described his healthy routine following the news of his diagnosis, which was uncovered during his recent hospital stay for a procedure on an enlarged prostate.

Ms Kyriacou said: “He walks, he keeps active, he doesn’t eat lunch. He’ll take a very light afternoon tea.”