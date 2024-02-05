Biden ‘concerned’ for King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Joe Biden has shared his concern about King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis and told reporters he planned to call the monarch following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on Monday 5 February.

“I am concerned about him,” the US president said when asked about the diagnosis during a visit to Las Vegas.

Earlier on Monday, the palace said Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and the 75-year-old will postpone his public duties while he undergoes treatment.

Charles, who became king in September 2022, is “wholly positive” about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

Members of the royal family were told of the King’s diagnosis before the public announcement.