King Charles discusses cancer therapy as he opens hospital in resurfaced video

King Charles praised the NHS as he opened a facility providing ground-breaking cancer treatment back in 2022.

Resurfaced footage shows Charles opening the University College Hospital’s flagship cancer and surgery building.

He paid tribute to the “professionalism” and “resilience” of medical staff as he formally opened the site in London, which provides cutting-edge proton beam therapy, and is home to one of the largest treatment centres for blood disorders.

“It is a remarkable achievement,” he told workers back in March 2022, also praising “genius physicists” who understand how proton beam therapy works.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday 5 February that the King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.