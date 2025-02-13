Charles and Camilla meet charities supporting residents across Middlesbrough
The King and Queen will learn about how the town is supporting residents across issues from metal health to knife crime.
The King and Queen have arrived in Middlesbrough to learn how the town is supporting its residents across a range of issues from mental health concerns to knife crime.
Charles and Camilla met a collection of charities and organisations from those supporting young people to a group from the King’s Trust supporting an initiative to tackle violence involving blades.
During the 12 months to October 2024, a knife was involved in the killing of six people in Teesside, Cleveland Police stated on its website, and during the same period, there were 503 reports of violence with injury involving a blade.
Last November officers from Middlesbrough, and colleagues from other areas, carried out initiatives under Operation Sceptre, a national police campaign to tackle knife crime, with more than 110 weapons handed into surrender bins at four main police stations.
The King and Queen were welcomed to a community hub called the International Centre, the venue for the visit, by performers from North East Opera who sang Welcome, a song performed in multiple languages.