A search is underway in Brazil after a British journalist disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

Charlotte Peet was reported missing on February 8 in Rio, and has not been seen since.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to find the freelance reporter, who has worked The Times, Al Jazeera and written for The Independent.

The reporter, 32, reportedly told a friend she was in São Paulo on February 8 but was planning to go to Rio de Janeiro before she disappeared.

Days later, the family contacted her friend to say they had lost contact.

The Public Security Department said that the Ms Peet’s disappearance is being investigated by the police.

They said: "The case is being investigated by the 5th Missing Persons Division of the DHPP, which is carrying out investigations to locate the missing person and clarify the facts."

A missing person report was initially lodged at Rio de Janeiro’s Tourist Attention Centre on February 17 before being passed on to Sao Paulo, where Ms Peet was supposed to have been before she disappeared.

The Brazilian Foreign Press Association (ACIE) released a statement expressing their concern for Ms Peet’s disappearance on Tuesday.

Association president Edmar Figueiredo said: “The Brazilian Foreign Press Association (ACIE) would like to publicly express its concern about the disappearance of 32-year-old British journalist Charlotte Alice Peet and show solidarity with her family and friends.”

“Charlotte spent more than two years in Rio de Janeiro where she worked as a freelance correspondent. After heading back to London, she returned to Brazil last November.”

The statement continued that Ms Peet’s family had provided information about her flight to Brazil as well as a passport photo to help the investigation.

“As a freelance journalist Charlotte knew some of the foreign correspondents who are members of the Brazilian Foreign Press Association. She reported from Brazil for foreign media, including Al Jazeera and British and even Portuguese media outlets.

“The ACIE and its leadership calls on the relevant authorities to intensify their work to try to find the missing British journalist as soon as possible.”

Ms Peet described herself as fluent in Portuguese with nine years experience as a journalist, including four years reporting abroad.

According to her LinkedIn, she reported on current affairs, economy, health, human rights, technology, and crime in Brazil.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has been reported as missing in Brazil and are in contact with the local authorities.”