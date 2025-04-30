Urgent do not eat warning over fears supermarket is selling out of date chicken

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An urgent “do not eat” warning has been issued over a major supermarket’s chicken due to concerns it is out date.

Asda is recalling some its own-brand hot and spicy chicken breast slices because some of the product has been packed with the incorrect use by date.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued an alert, stating that the affected product has a pack size of 160g and a use by date of 30 May.

The FSA advised customers: “If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to your nearest store for a refund.”

Issuing an apology, Asda said: “If you have purchased Asda hot and spicy chicken breast slices with a use by date of the 30 May, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The food safety watchdog issues recall notices to flag problems with food product that mean they should not be sold and to inform consumers and local authorities of this.

It added: “Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”