Urgent air fryer recall issued with owners told to ‘stop using immediately’
Consumers face risk of overheating and even fire
An urgent air fryer recall has been issued as consumers face the risk of fire.
Owners have been told to immediately stop using several batches of Tower Air Fryers.
The seller warned that some of models have a manufacturing defect that could cause overheating and even fire.
Tower Housewares said in a notice issued on its website: “We have become aware that a small number of Tower Air Fryers have a manufacturing defect, which may result in overheating that under certain circumstances could pose a risk of fire.”
It advised customers: “Cease use and check whether you own one of the affected Air Fryer models. You can check this by accessing the model number on the appliance rating label.”
The issue has been identified within certain batches made between January 2022 and April 2023.
The four models that are being recalled are T17023 Tower 2.2Ltr Manual Air Fryer, T17061BLK Tower 4Ltr Manual Air Fryer, T17067 Tower 4Ltr Digital Air Fryer, and T17087 Tower 2Ltr Compact Manual Air Fryer.
The company reassured owners that the issue is “low risk”, with the recall just being taken as a “precautionary measure”.
It said: “The fault has been deemed low risk by Trading Standards, however the safety and well-being of our customers is our top priority, and we have made the decision to voluntarily recall these models as a precautionary measure.”
