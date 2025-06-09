Secret video reveals gas chamber deaths of egg industry hens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Secretly recorded footage reveals hens apparently writhing in distress and desperately trying to escape as they are suffocated to death to provide meat for supermarkets including Tesco.

In what’s thought to be the world’s first ever video of its kind, the birds are seen twisting their necks as they are killed with carbon dioxide. They are also heard gasping for breath and emitting high-pitched shrieks.

The recordings – which activists say was at an abattoir endorsed by RSPCA Assured – show hens being lowered into the gas chamber and dying over the course of several minutes.

open image in gallery Hens were filmed apparently trying to escape from the crates before flopping back in; at times their eyes were open and they were calling ( Joey Carbstrong )

Critics said the scenes laid bare the “horrors” behind egg production in the UK - including the fate of even free-range and organic hens.

Hens whose egg production has declined are dubbed “spent”, before they are killed and their carcasses are packaged for meat.

Animal-lovers have for years objected to the gassing of pigs with carbon dioxide, warning the animals “burn from the inside out” and suffer immensely in the last minutes of their lives.

Last year 99 per cent of “spent” hens were stunned and slaughtered with CO2; and 77 per cent of meat chickens were killed this way, according to government figures.

In recent years carbon dioxide as a slaughter method has gradually replaced electrical water bath stunning, which raised concerns over the inconsistency of stuns.

open image in gallery Carbstrong said the footage highlighted the discrepancy between images of egg production and the reality ( Joey Carbstrong )

The footage, taken with hidden cameras, shows hens – female chickens used for laying eggs – twisting in distress as they die, and some birds apparently trying to escape.

The floor of the gas chamber was littered with dead birds that had jumped out of the crates, according to activist, filmmaker and vegan advocate Joey Carbstrong, who installed the cameras.

Mr Carbstrong and other activists say they shot the video at an abattoir in West Yorkshire run by HCF Poultry. The company denies it was at their premises.

HCF supplies Cranswick Foods, one of the UK’s largest meat producers, which processes the hens into chicken meat products widely sold in the UK.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by either Cranswick or the abattoir as using CO2 is an entirely lawful way to slaughter chickens. However, Mr Carbstrong said the video exposed “the callous treatment of free-range hens when they are no longer profitable”.

“This footage dismantles the industry’s carefully curated image of ‘happy hens’ and reveals the horrifying truth of how these sensitive birds are discarded,” he said.

open image in gallery The filming included a paper label with HCF's name and address on it ( Joey Carbstrong )

“The public are being misled by labelling and have a right to know the reality behind what they are buying.”

Mr Carbstrong added: “Egg-laying hens have been genetically manipulated to produce around 300 eggs per year – far beyond the 10 to 15 eggs naturally laid by their ancestor, the red junglefowl.

“This excessive egg production takes a severe toll on their bodies in multiple ways. Regardless of whether they are free-range, barn-kept or caged, most hens are crammed by the tens of thousands into filthy sheds, where disease runs rampant and cannibalism of dead and dying birds is widespread.

“After just 18 months of relentless exploitation, they are forced to experience a terrifying and agonising death, before being processed into food products.”

The Independent has previously revealed one case of hens being kept in “cruelly overcrowded” cages with insufficient water and another when sick and dying hens were found alongside living ones at a free-range egg farm supplying leading supermarkets as well as Marks & Spencer.

Around 35 million “spent” hens a year are killed for their meat, figures show. HCF can process 10,500 birds per hour, according to a document from 2018, the latest available.

open image in gallery Even free-range hens are put into gas chambers, activists say ( Getty/iStock )

Jenny L Mace, an associate lecturer in animal welfare at the University of Winchester, wrote in a report on the footage that the most concerning findings were the high-pitched shrieks, gasping, collisions with equipment, and chickens falling against one another and out of the crates.

“Without use of a significantly less aversive gas or gas mixture, it is difficult to see how this method equates to 1) a viable (high-welfare) replacement to the former slaughter method of shackling chickens upside down and stunning in a water bath, and 2) a humane death or the purpose of stunning,” she wrote.

She said CO2 caused respiratory distress, and describing it as an anaesthetic “may be misleading” because of the distress inhaling it causes.

“There is no suggestion of this case being a ‘bad apple’; this is standard practice and in accordance with legislation,” she wrote.

open image in gallery Egg-laying hens have been genetically manipulated to produce around 300 eggs a year, Joey Carbstrong said ( Getty/iStock )

Andrew Opie, of the British Retail Consortium, said on behalf of Tesco and other supermarkets: “Our members know how important animal welfare is to their customers and take their responsibilities to animal welfare very seriously to ensure that expected standards are being met.”

RSPCA Assured said the birds in the footage were already unconscious and were not in pain.

A spokesperson said the footage was deeply upsetting but that carbon dioxide was permitted under RSPCA welfare standards, adding: “However, RSPCA standards set requirements that go above the law to ensure a more humane process.

“Due to their physiology, when birds lose consciousness their brains no longer have control over their bodies - which can cause involuntary movements as seen in the footage. This can be incredibly difficult to watch but the birds are actually unconscious when this happens, and are not experiencing pain.”

Cranswick did not respond to a request to comment.