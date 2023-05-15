Child hospitalised after ‘falling out of car’ on M25
Police called to A127 slip road of the M25 after reports ‘of a child being injured on the road’
Related video: Aerial footage of M25 crash
A child reportedly fell out of a moving car on the M25 and had to be airlifted to a hospital.
Essex police said the child was hospitalised without life-threatening injuries suffered during the mishap on the A127 slip road near Junction 29 of the motorway on Sunday.
“We are currently on the scene of an incident on the M25,” police said, following the accident.
“Officers were called to the A127 slip road of the M25 near Junction 29 shortly before 11.30am following reports of a child being injured on the road.”
The Essex police said an air ambulance arrived at the scene and the slip road was closed for officers investigating the site.
“Their injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing,” police said.
The child is believed to have “fallen out of a moving car”, sources said, according to Essex Live.
The incident caused significant disruption on the motorway as emergency services arrived on the scene to deal with the situation.
Traffic was stopped for almost 25 minutes after the exit slip road was closed.
Drivers travelling through the road were asked to remain in the vehicle for their own safety, following the incident.
The police is yet to confirm details about injuries that the child received.
On 28 March, the M25 was closed near Heathrow Airport after a “serious collision involving two cars and a lorry”, National Highways said.
A diversion was put in place to allow drivers to exit the M25 at junction 14 before rejoining after a stint on the M40.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies