Child fighting for life after ‘medical emergency’ at trampolining centre

A child was taken to hospital in a critical condition after suffering a “medical emergency” at a trampolining centre.

West Midlands Ambulance service was called to Airea51, an indoor adventure park, based in Telford, Shropshire, on Sunday afternoon at around 3pm.

The young boy, who had been attending a birthday party, received “advanced life support” from parademics at the scene before being airlifted to Royal Stoke Hospital.

In a statement, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a medical emergency at Stafford Park 12 in Stafford Park, Telford just before 3pm yesterday (Sunday).

“An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a child in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support which continued en route to Royal Stoke Hospital where he was airlifted to for further treatment.

Airea51 has been closed since Sunday and posted a statement on their Facebook page on Tuesday about the incident.

It said: “On Sunday 16th April, there was a medical emergency on site, involving a child who’d been attending a birthday party at Airea51.

“Out of respect for the family and their privacy, we will not be giving any further details. But we have been in touch with them to pass on our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery of the child involved.“

Police advised us immediately that they would not be taking any action in relation to the incident. The staff at Airea51 attended a child who had a medical emergency and treated first aid response immediately.

“The park is currently closed to assist the local authority do its own investigation as they are obliged to do.“

We fully expect to reopen on Wednesday 19th April and thank our customers for their understanding and support in this matter”