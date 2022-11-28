Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Childhood Trust partners with our Christmas cost of living campaign with £500,000 donation

On The Breadline: Donations for The Independent’s Christmas appeal hit £2.5m

David Cohen
Campaigns Editor
Monday 28 November 2022 11:28
<p>The money raised with our new campaign partner will help fund groups that support disadvantaged children in London </p>

The money raised with our new campaign partner will help fund groups that support disadvantaged children in London

(The Childhood Trust)

Our Christmas campaign to help people on the breadline struggling with the cost of living crisis was given a boost today when The Childhood Trust became the second charity to partner with us to raise and disseminate funding.

The charity pledged a £500,000 donation to our appeal from their founder Grant Gordon OBE, which will be used to match reader donations.

It takes the total raised after one week of our joint campaign with our sister title the Evening Standard to £2.5m and follows the announcement last week of our partnership with Comic Relief, who pledged £1m. This was followed by six-figure donations from Sainsbury’s, Amazon, British Airways and eBay.

Click here to donate to our campaign

The money we raise with The Childhood Trust will be restricted to funding groups that support disadvantaged children in London whereas the money raised with Comic Relief will go wider - funding organisations that support people of all ages who are struggling countrywide.

Recommended

Together they offer a powerful mix of projects that support people of all ages, in different family structures and with wide geographical spread whilst maintaining our focus on London.

‘We are seeing desperate levels of poverty for thousands of children’

(The Childhood Trust)

Laurence Guinness, CEO of The Childhood Trust, said: “London’s disadvantaged children who were hit hardest by the pandemic expected life to get better when lockdowns ended but for many the cost-of-living crisis is making things even worse.

“We are seeing desperate levels of poverty for thousands of children who are hungry and cold and so worried about the future they can’t sleep at night. We are seeing malnourished children too small for their age because there isn’t enough to eat at home.

( Independent)

Recommended

“On The Breadline, our joint Christmas appeal, will empower us to fund more grassroots community projects so as to ease the pressure on children who need our help more than ever.”

Click here to donate to our Christmas appeal

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in