Millions of parents leaving children online unsupervised, poll suggests

Millions of parents fear their children are more digitally literate than they are, as a survey reveals six in 10 have seen their safety controls bypassed. And four-fifths let their offspring browse unsupervised.

A poll of 2,000 people with children aged between seven and 17 found 40 per cent of these parents discovered their offspring had an advanced understanding of technology when they observed their own skills being outmatched.

This superior ability to navigate the digital world was a concern for 55 per cent of these parents.

Money being spent without them knowing (59 per cent), accessing inappropriate content (50 per cent) and speaking with strangers (37 per cent) ranked among the top worries.

In an attempt to keep up, 42 per cent were spending time learning how to use their devices, and 39 per cent were educating themselves as much as they couldabout online safety.

But despite these concerns, nearly one in four (23 per cent) did not bother with parental controls. One-quarter of those claimed to believe their child would just evade them anyway.

However, more than one-fifth (21 per cent) of this group admitted they simply did not know how to set them up properly.

The surevy was commissioned by Avast as part of a back-to-school campaign, which aims to educate parents in helping their children to navigate the internet safely.

Jaya Baloo, chief information security officer for the antivirus company, said: “Parenting in 2022 is getting more complex – from a young age, children are coming into contact with the internet and a variety of devices which allow them to access it.

“We understand children also face social pressure to connect with their friends online on different, sometimes questionable social platforms, and that it is increasingly difficult for parents to keep up with technological advances and their children’s ever-growing knowledge of it.

“Our research demonstrates parents are naturally concerned their children know more about the internet than them, but there are straightforward steps and easy to use tools that parents can use to educate themselves and ensure their children can enjoy the many positive and educational aspects the internet has to offer.”

The survey also found 83 per cent of children with access to the online world were allowed to use the internet unsupervised.

On average, age 10 was the point at which they had been allowed online without the watchful eye of a parent looking over their shoulder. But some as young as five were allowed to roam freely online.

Half of parents claimed they did not have enough time to constantly monitor their children, while two in three had had arguments with them about their activities.

On average, these children had three devices which can access the internet, while nearly two-fifths (39 per cent) had four. Some 57 per cent of parents realised that this array of tech posed a risk, and 46 per cent wanted more guidance on cyber security.

Marvyn Harrison, parenting influencer and founder of Dope Black Dads, said: “My children are aged four and six and are already using numerous devices that have access to the internet. “For parents who did not grow up with a similar experience, understanding how your child uses the internet and ensuring they can navigate it safely is imperative.

“My children’s generation have so many opportunities to create and enjoy what the world has to offer, all through the power of the internet.

“By ensuring we stay educated on the ever-evolving world of the internet and the security and privacy products on offer, as parents we can help our children to exist online as safely as possible, and give ourselves peace of mind.”