Politicians and residents to protest planned Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London

Politicians and residents are expected to gather to voice their opposition to China’s proposed central London “mega-embassy” on Saturday.

The government is facing mounting calls to reject Beijing’s plans for the embassy at Royal Mint Court over security concerns.

The plans for the site, near the Tower of London, include 208 secret rooms and a hidden chamber, according to The Telegraph.

Critics fear the secret rooms, located in the site’s basement, could be used for the detention of dissidents who have fled the Chinese state for Britain.

The hidden chamber would meanwhile be located in close proximity to data cables said to be crucial for financial sector communications between the City of London and Canary Wharf.

High-profile political figures such as Tory former ministers Tom Tugendhat and Sir Iain Duncan Smith have appeared at previous similar demonstrations about the plans.

open image in gallery The site of the proposed new Chinese embassy on the site of the former Royal Mint in Tower Hamlets ( AFP/Getty )

A group of local residents are also staunchly opposed to the plans and are expected to protest on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police have placed a series of conditions on the protest ahead of time.

It must remain within a given area near the embassy site and must conclude by 5pm.

Ministers have promised to make a decision on whether to grant the Chinese embassy planning permission by January 20.

Before then, they have insisted it would be inappropriate for them to comment on it.

open image in gallery People protesting outside the proposed site of the new Chinese Embassy in London last June ( PA )

Ciaran Martin, the former chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre, suggested that Britain’s spies are likely to have already thoroughly scrutinised the plans.

Writing in The Times, he said: “I don’t know what the Government will decide.

“But let’s suppose the security services sign off this site but the Government bows to pressure and rejects their advice.

“Then the Chinese come back with a new plan, provoking a new controversy (which it undoubtedly will).

“If we don’t trust the professional and operational judgment of our own security services this time round, who should we use to assess the new proposal?”

Mr Martin also challenged the worries about secret rooms, describing them as “classified facilities”, and added: “It’s where classified work – the lifeblood of foreign and security policy – gets done.”