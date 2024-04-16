Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The wife of Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France winner and former Team GB cyclist, has labelled Muslims “a drain on society” in a shocking social media outburst.

The cyclist’s wife and agent, Michelle Froome, deleted her X/Twitter account after using the platform to launch the hateful tirade against the group in light of Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

Michelle said she was “sick of sitting idly by quietly supporting Israel while the Hamas propaganda takes over social media.”

The mother-of-two, who married her husband in 2014, was seemingly inspired to speak out after the situation impacted her own life when pro-Palestinian activists called for “more protests than ever” against her husband’s team, Israel-Premier Tech.

These protests were called to take place at two of cycling’s biggest events, the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.

“Enough is enough,” she wrote.

“The silent majority needs to stand up and be heard. We don’t want your religion, we don’t want your beliefs. It is not compatible with modern civilisation.

Michelle Froome described Muslims as ‘a drain on society’ ( Getty Images )

“‘Women’s rights matter! Gay rights matter! Trans rights matter! Hamas doesn’t support any of those. Take the blindfolds off and see the reality of the hatred they are spreading. There are no innocent Gazans.”

Michelle then claimed that Muslim people were attempting to “take over” the countries they have settled in and encouraged people to “stop pandering to the political correctness.”

She wrote: “Muslims are no longer the minority they claim to be. They are here to take over. The UK, France, they are happy to claim the benefits but will not integrate into those communities. They will continue to TAKE what suits them. They are a drain on modern society.

“It’s time people stop pandering to the political correctness. It’s all a facade. They burned babies alive. They deserve no remorse what so ever. This is just the beginning. WAKE UP.”

But depsite the personal connection she has to the conflict, Mrs Froome insisted that she was not speaking out because of cycling but her children.

“If anyone is surprised that I have strong opinions they clearly haven’t been around cycling long enough. I have been quiet but I will not be quiet anymore,” she declared.

“This is not about cycling it is about the world my children are being raised in. More parents need to be concerned about this.”

Michelle claims she was speaking up for the sake of her children ( AFP via Getty Images )

Michelle’s post was met with outrage on the platform.

One Twitter (X) user wrote: “This is just pure racism from Michelle Froome.”

“What a nasty piece of work Michelle Froome is,” added a second. “And completely ridiculous anyway from a woman and her husband who moved to Monaco thirteen years ago.”

A third wrote: “The racism and Islamophobia from #MichelleFroome is deeply offensive. Making disgusting generalisations about all Muslims. I sincerely hope this is condemned and removed.”

Cycling Weekly reports that Chris’s team, despite its name, has no direct connection to Israel, but it is linked through its co-owners, Sylvan Adams and Ron Baron, who are both Israeli.

Ron founded the team with the aim of seeing the first Israeli rider take part in the Tour De France.

The Independent has reached out to Michelle and Chris Froome for comment.