Chris Kaba: Protests held across UK after unarmed black man shot dead by police

Crowd of more than 1,000 demonstrators brandished ‘fight racism’ signs following the death of unarmed 24-year-old

Colin Drury
Saturday 17 September 2022 17:55
Comments
People protest at Scotland Yard following the shooting of Chris Kaba

Protests have been taking place across the UK after an unarmed black man was shot dead by police.

Crowds gathered outside New Scotland Yard in a rally against police brutality and institutional racism following the death of Chris Kaba earlier this month.

The crowd of more than 1,000 people brandished placards including "No justice, no peace" and "Fight Police Racism" at the Metropolitan Police headquarters in central London. Other events are being held in Manchester, Southampton and Coventry.

A large protest demanding justice for Chris Kaba makes its way down Whitehall to New Scotland Yard

(SWNS)

Hundreds of people attended the event on Saturday

(SWNS)

The 24-year-old was fatally shot by an officer on 5 September. He was killed after being involved in a pursuit when the car he was driving was flagged on an automatic camera system indicating it had been involved in an offence.

Mr Kaba died from a single shot wound, fired by an officer who has since been suspended.

The family of Mr Kaba – whose fiancé is expecting their first child – have accused the Met of racism. The police watchdog, the IOPC, is now investigating what happened.

On Saturday, speakers included Mr Kaba’s cousin, who said: “Uncle and aunty after [a similar demonstration] last week, they get how many people are helping them fight. They haven’t got the strength but your support and love is hugging them, it’s holding them."

He added: “There’s a baby on the way, we’re fighting this fight not just because we want justice for now. There’s a baby coming who needs to know people fought for her father."

Protesters are calling for justice following the 24 year-old’s death

(SWNS)

Other demonstrations took place in other parts of the country

(SWNS)

Other speakers have included Marcia Rigg, whose brother Sean Rigg died in Brixton police station in 2008, and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said: “If we allow this tragedy to pass us by, another tragedy will happen and then another tragedy. Let’s make this our line in the sand.”

Speaking before the rally, Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, said: “I fully understand the grave concerns and impact of Chris Kaba's death on Black Londoners across our city and the anger, pain and fear it has caused across our communities – as well as the desire for justice and change.

Marcia Rigg, whose brother Sean died in Brixton police station in 200, addressed the protest at Scotland Yard

(Getty Images)

"The IOPC have confirmed to me that they are fully committed to carrying out a thorough and comprehensive investigation to establish all of the facts – with all key findings made public.

"I'm clear that the independent investigation must be fearless and leave no stone unturned."

The IOPC said it had been in contact with Mr Kaba's family regarding the investigation, which is expected to take 6-9 months to complete.

A coroner's inquest into the death is due to open on 4 October.

