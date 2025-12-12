Royal Mail reveals the most wanted Christmas presents in letters to Santa
No electric gadgets are in the list of the 10 most popular requests
Children across the UK are favouring classic toys this Christmas, with Lego, Barbie dolls, and bikes topping their wish lists, new research has revealed.
Notably, no electric gadgets featured in the top ten most popular requests, according to letters sent to Santa via the Royal Mail.
Lego retained its top position, with Barbie securing second place. Scooters, bikes, and skateboards collectively ranked third.
Clothes and pyjama sets were the fourth most requested gifts, followed by books, chocolates, and sweets.
Royal Mail said the top 10 most requested toys of 2025 were:
- Lego
- Barbie/doll
- Bike/scooter/skateboard
- Clothes/pyjamas
- Books
- Chocolate/sweets
- Labubu
- Stitch (from Lilo and Stitch)
- A surprise
- Make-up sets
The head of Santa’s Mailroom, Jennifer Robb, said: “It’s wonderful to see the magic of Christmas shining through in this year’s wish lists.
“Lego and Barbie continue to lead the way, but we love the mix of timeless favourites like bikes, books and sweets alongside popular character collectibles such as Labubu and Stitch.
“Whatever’s under the tree, it’s clear that simple joys are at the heart of every child’s Christmas.”
The news comes as Christmas shoppers have been warned over websites purporting to be “ quaint UK businesses,” but are actually made by artificial intelligence (AI) and based thousands of miles away.
BBC Morning Live consumer expert Louise Minchin told viewers on Tuesday (9 December) what to watch out for during the festive season.
Minchin examined several websites, including one business using AI-generated images claiming to be a quintessential British clothing firm based in Bristol - but upon closer inspection, she found that it was based in Hong Kong.
Consumer group Which? advises shoppers to be wary of images that “look too perfect, cartoonish or overly airbrushed” and to use an image search tool to see if the picture appears elsewhere.
