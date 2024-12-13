Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Northerners are nearly twice as likely as southerners to say mashed potatoes are an important part of a Christmas meal in the UK, a new poll has shown.

Sixty per cent of northerners consider them a key part of the meal versus just 34 per cent of southerners, the poll of more than 2,000 people in the UK revealed.

Chris Hopkins, research director at Savanta, which conducted the survey, said: “There is a huge north/south divide over whether you should have mashed potatoes or not.”

But mashed potatoes still ranked lower than roast potatoes overall, with 87 per cent of everyone polled saying they are the most important part of a Christmas meal.

Mr Hopkins added: “The British public has spoken. Roast potatoes are seen as the essential Christmas dinner item, beating out gravy, stuffing and even turkey. Poor old mashed potatoes are very much seen as a long-distance second choice.”

In order of popularity, gravy, stuffing, turkey and pigs in blankets followed roast potatoes as the most essential part of the meal. Bread sauce, gammon or ham and cauliflower cheese were seen as the least important.

Age also played a role in preferences. Younger people were much less likely than the over-55s to say roast potatoes are key, but more likely to say Yorkshire puddings are essential.

Where meat is concerned, Turkey continues to be the clear winner with 55 per cent saying it is the main meat of a Christmas dinner. Chicken scored just 13 per cent of the British public, and both lamb and vegetarian alternatives six per cent each.