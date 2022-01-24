The mother of a 13-year-old boy who died after being allegedly pushed into a river has lost a High Court fight over the decision not to prosecute a teenager accused of being responsible.

Christopher Kapessa was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon near Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, by a 14-year-old boy in July 2019, a High Court hearing has been told.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided that a prosecution was not in the public interest despite, campaigners say, there being “overwhelming” evidence of the teenager’s manslaughter.

Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph, who is from the Cynon Valley, took High Court action against the Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill, who heads the CPS.

Two judges on Monday ruled against the bereaved mother, who immediately condemned the court’s decision.

She said that the criminal justice system had put the welfare of the suspect “over the life of Christopher and my family”.

Ms Joseph continued: “I am not driven to seek justice because I am grief-stricken or because of personal vendetta. I am purely seeking justice according to the law because the law tells me that I have the right to fair treatment, what is morally right and so I seek to understand what exactly happened to my son.

“To date I nor my family have been given the opportunity; we need answers and deserve them without delay”.

Barrister Michael Mansfield QC, who led Ms Joseph’s legal team, argued the decision not to prosecute the suspect, who is now 17, was “unreasonable or irrational”.

Lawyers representing the CPS had argued that Ms Joseph’s challenge should be dismissed.

Alina Joseph (Supplied)

Judges heard that a number of youngsters were at the scene and were told that Christopher had expressed concern about his lack of swimming ability.

Mr Mansfield said the “suspect” had “pushed” Christopher “deliberately” and Christopher had been killed as a result.

He said Christopher and his family had been “relatively new” to the area and were a black family living in a predominantly white community.

Duncan Penny QC, who led the CPS legal team, had told judges that the decision at the centre of the case had been taken by Moira MacDaid, a specialist prosecutor.

Ms MacDaid had concluded, after a review, that the original decision not to charge the suspect with manslaughter was correct, he said.

Mr Penny said Ms MacDaid had considered all relevant evidence with “scrupulous fairness”.

He said her decision that a public interest test “was not met” was neither irrational nor “undermined by any error of law”.

Daniel Cooper, solicitor representing Ms Joseph, said: “This is a very disappointing decision for my client. We are considering the judgment and will decide with her on next steps.”

Suresh Grover, coordinator of the Justice Campaign, described the “perverse” decision as “a cruel blow for all of us”.

“It is also a bitter reflection of the prevalence of racism inequality in the Criminal Justice System,” he said.

“The perverse judgement disregards Christopher’s right to life and gives more weight to inconvenience that may be suffered by the suspect if he was tried.

“How is that just and fair? The alarm bells have been rung forcing us to redouble our efforts to support Alina’s quest for justice.”