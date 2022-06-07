Cineworld pulls film about daughter of Prophet Muhammad after protests

Cineworld cinemas have pulled screenings of a film that documents the life of the daughter of the founder of Islam after it was dubbed “blasphemous” by protesters.

Activists stormed cinemas in Bradford, Bolton, Birmingham and Sheffield in their hundreds to make a stand against the screenings of “The Lady of Heaven” over the weekend.

The film opens with the invasion of Iraq by Isis and features a graphic jihadist murder. It then goes on to chronicle the life of the Prophet Muhammad’s daughter Fatima during the seventh century.

The direct portrayal of religious figures is forbiden in Islamic tradition, and the film’s director Eli King depicts Fatima as a faceless character, shrouded by a black veil.

Demonstrators say the filmmakers inaccurately depicted religious history and negatively portrayed three of Islam’s most prominent figures.

Other critics claimed negative characters were portrayed by black actors, which they said “stems from the racial bias against darker skinned people.”

In the wake of the protests, Cineworld in Bolton released a statement saying the film would be “pulled” from the schedule.

A Cineworld spokesperson said: “Due to the protesting outside the Bolton Cineworld, we will be closing the cinema doors and only allowing those in with proof of ticket purchases.

“We have pulled the film and it will no longer be showing at this cinema.”

Hundreds of demonstrators turned out in Bradford, Bolton, Birmingham and Sheffield to picket theatres (@bob_cart124 / SWNS)

It’s understood that other theatres in the Cineworld chain have now issued statements, with representative from the firm approached for comment.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Vue Cinemas said film scheduling decisions were taken on a “site-by-site” basis, but confirmed that the film was still on show at “a number” of their theatres.

They said: “Vue takes seriously the responsibilities that come with providing a platform for a wide variety of content and believes in showcasing films of interest to diverse communities across the UK.

“Vue will only show a film once the BBFC (the Independent British Board of Film Classification) has assessed and rated a film. The Lady of Heaven has been BBFC accredited and is on show in a number of our cinemas.

“Decisions about how long a film remains on show are taken on a site-by-site basis and based on a variety of commercial and operational factors.”

In Bolton, the local chairman of the Council of Mosques, Asif Patel, wrote a letter to his local branch of Cineworld, calling the film “blasphemous”.

He said: “You many well be aware of the recently released film ‘Lady of Heaven’ which has caused much distress to Muslims across the globe.

“It is underpinned with a sectarian ideology and is blasphemous in nature to the Muslim community.

“It grossly disrespects the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in many ways and is deeply disturbing to every Muslim.

“It also misrepresents orthodox historical narratives and disrespects the most esteemed individuals of Islamic history.

“The storyline begs the question to what extent the producers had considered the huge impact of this film upon the Muslim community and notions of sacredness dearly held by them.”

“In Bolton, we are a very diverse community and are very respectful of each other’s culture and honour on community cohesion.”

A spokesperson from the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) called for “respectful dialogue” between protesters and the film supporters.

They said: “The MCB, which proudly represents affiliates from across the different schools of thought in our faith, supports those scholars and leaders who are advocating for greater unity and for the common good, as commanded by our Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

“The MCB has always advocated for respectful dialogue of intra-faith relations.

“There are some - including many of this film’s supporters or those engaging in sectarianism in their response - whose primary goal is to fuel hatred.

“We must not let them succeed.”

But London-based Malik Shlibak, excutive producer of The Lady of Heaven, called the decision to pull the film by cinemas “unacceptable”.

He said: “We think that the protests have brought a lot of new found attention to the film that did not exist before from people who hadn’t heard about the film, and we are okay with the fact that people protest.

“But I believe it’s actually unacceptable in this country what they are calling for - that is the removal from this film from the cinemas due to them being offended.

“That is something quite silly, because everyone has the ability to share their thoughts and enact their freedom of speech.

“I genuinely believe from all sides... that there is this succumbing and bowing down to these radical extremists and their demands.

“I think this is more than The Lady of Heaven as an individual film, this is about our British values and how much these mean to us.

“These groups have now been given the power to dictate what the British public can and cannot watch at their local cinemas.”