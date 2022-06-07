Teen tries to rip off pigeon’s wings

RSPCA appeals for witnesses to ‘mindless attack’

SWNS reporter
Tuesday 07 June 2022 11:03
Comments
<p>The bird was later euthanised because it could not be saved</p>

The bird was later euthanised because it could not be saved

(RSPCA / SWNS)

A teenager on a scooter grabbed a pigeon out of a tree and tried to rip its wing off leaving it dying in the street, the RSPCA has said.

The attack saw the youth ride past the bird as it ate berries in a tree, before suddenly snatching it from the branch and injuring the animal.

Due to its severe injuries, the blood-covered bird could not be saved and had to be put down by a vet.

A passer-by saw what happened as he was walking along Sandpiper Close in Walthamstow, east London, at about 11.30am on Sunday.

He saw the young teenager on a silver scooter grab the wood pigeon, which was on a low tree branch, then try and rip its wing off, according to the charity.

Recommended

The witness stayed with the injured pigeon and reported it to the RSPCA.

Animal rescue officers arrived shortly after the attack and could see the bird hiding behind a fence near the tree.

Nicole Thomas, from the RSPCA, managed to rescue the pigeon but it was so badly injured it had to be euthanised.

The RSPCA has launched an appeal for information in a bid to catch the youth responsible for the “mindless attack”.

Ms Thomas said: “When I arrived at the scene there was blood and feathers on the street and the poor bird was hiding behind a nearby fence and was obviously terrified and stressed.

“I managed to capture the bird but the damage was so bad the kindest thing to do was to put the pigeon to sleep.

“The poor bird was happily feeding when this youth came along and just grabbed it from the tree and carried out such a mindless attack on a defenceless animal.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or who may know who is responsible as I believe if he was on a scooter he would likely live locally.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone with CCTV in the area which might help the investigation.”

The suspect is described as a young teenager, white, with dark hair, wearing a tracksuit and riding on a silver scooter.

Recommended

Anyone with information can call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

SWNS

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in