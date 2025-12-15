Sir Cliff Richard reveals he has been treated for prostate cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Cliff Richard has revealed he has been treated for prostate cancer for the past year.

The 85-year-old singer said his cancer had “gone at the moment” and backed calls for a national screening test for men.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, he said: “I don’t know whether it’s going to come back. We can’t tell those sort of things but we need to, absolutely, I’m convinced, get there, get tested, get checked.”

He said he was diagnosed after a health check for his insurance ahead of a concert tour of Australia and New Zealand.

“The good fortune was that it was not very old, and the other thing is that it has not metastasised. Nothing had moved into bones or anything like that.”

The singer, known for decades of hits including The Young Ones, We Don’t Talk Anymore and Summer Holiday, described the lack of a national screening programme as “absolutely ridiculous”.

“We have governments to look after our country and those who live in that country, so I can’t see how you can say, ‘Oh we can do this, we can do that, but we don’t do this for these people’,” Sir Cliff said.

“We all deserve to have the same ability to have a test and then start treatments really early.

“It seems to me – I’ve only been for one year now in touch with cancer, but every time I’ve talked with anybody this has come up and so I think our Government must listen to us.”

The King last week said his cancer treatment would be reduced in the new year, and Sir Cliff said he was keen to join forces to raise awareness.

“I’ve been involved with many charities over the years and if the King is happy to front it for us, I’m sure loads of people, I certainly would join him…

“If the King is listening, I think most of us would say ‘yeah – we’re available’.”

In November, the UK National Screening Committee announced a draft recommendation for a targeted prostate cancer screening programme.

If implemented, the programme would invite men aged 45 to 61 with a genetic mutation of the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes for screening every two years.