Hundreds of workers at a Coca-Cola factory have been evacuated following an acid leak at a plant in Greater London.

Firefighters rushed to the factory in Sidcup, Bexley, just after 8:30pm on Wednesday, following a leak of hydrochloric acid.

Approximately 200 people had already evacuated the premises on the A224 Cray Road before the emergency services arrived, the London Fire Brigade said.

The leak took three hours to contain, firefighters said (Google Maps)

While the leak was isolated some three hours later, firefighters remained at the scene through the night taking chemical readings in the area of the plant, which sits opposite houses, a Chinese takeaway and the office of a car rental company.

No injuries were reported and responsibility was handed back to onsite managers at 5:30am.

Those living nearby faced disruption, as the road outside the factory was closed in both directions, between Crittals Corner and Sidcup Hill – but they were not evacuated from their homes.

Hydrocholoric acid can cause inflammation and erythema when coming into contact with skin in low concentrations, while high concentrations can cause severe chemical burns.

The fire service said: “We used chemical equipment to test the levels of chemicals in the area and worked on site to disperse it.”

“There was no evacuation of residents, and no-one was treated by emergency services. We are not aware of any advice to close windows and doors,” added the statement reported by the Daily Mirror.

More follows...