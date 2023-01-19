Moment iPhone bursts into flames while on charge as family slept

CCTV footage has captured the moment an iPhone burst into flames while it was charging in a family’s kitchen.

While the family were sleeping during the blaze, they had a lucky escape as the fire did not spread from the countertop.

Jennifer Leisgang said her children put their old iPhone 4 from 2010 on charge with an Apple charger.

The mother from Ohio shared the cautionary tale on Facebook to warn other families from leaving old iPhones on charge.

“We were extremely lucky to avoid a house fire,” she said.

