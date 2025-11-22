Cold Weather Payment 2025: How much does it pay and am I eligible?
Support is available for vulnerable households amid biting cold weather
The first cold snap of winter has seen parts of the UK showered in snow as plunging temperatures reach sub-zero in parts of the country.
Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been put in place for some areas by the Met Office, as the cold weather looks set to continue.
To help support people during cold patches like these, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the Cold Weather Payment scheme for qualifying households.
This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in an area is at or below zero degrees.
This scheme is different to the Warm Home Discount, which is set to wipe £150 off the energy bills of six million households this winter. This is up by 2.7 million from last year after the Department for Energy and Net Zero (DESNZ) announced an expansion to the scheme.
Like the Cold Weather Payment, one those claiming certain means-tested benefits are eligible for the discount.
Ofgem’s energy price cap rose by 2 per cent from 1 October for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales, just as cooler temperatures see many switching on their central heating.
This means the energy bill for the average household paying by direct debit for gas and electricity increased from £1,720 to £1,755 per year.
Am I eligible for a Cold Weather Payment?
Households are eligible for the payment if they receive any of the following:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest
The payment is triggered for those living in an area that has experienced seven days of zero or sub-zero temperatures. Anyone who wants to check if their postcode is in a qualifying area can use the government’s handy tool.
The DWP uses their own equipment to measure temperatures across all UK postcodes. If a person disagrees with its judgement, it is possible to appeal directly to the department.
The scheme runs between 1 November 2025 and 31 March 2026. So far, the payment has not been triggered in any postcode.
Households in Scotland do not qualify for this scheme, as the Scottish government has has replaced it with Winter Heating Payments.
When will I get the payment?
If eligible, households will get these payments automatically. They should arrive in the same bank account that they receive benefit payments, within 14 working days of the cold period.
Anyone who believes they are eligible but have not received the payments should contact the DWP.
