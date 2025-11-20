UK school closures after cold weather spell brings snow and ice
Met Office warns of ‘substantial disruption’ as cold snap grips northern half of UK
Schools could face closure after snow and ice struck across the UK.
The Met Office warned the wintry weather is likely to cause “substantial disruption” as the cold snap grips the northern half of the UK. Dozens of schools across Scotland were shut on Wednesday after snow fell across parts of the country.
Much of northern Scotland was subject to a yellow warning for snow and ice from 6pm on Tuesday to 9pm on Thursday. The same applied from 12am on Wednesday until 11.59pm on Thursday for much of north-east England and Yorkshire, as well as in Northern Ireland from midnight until 12pm on Wednesday.
The Met Office said rain and hill snow, followed by clearing skies, will lead to the risk of icy patches on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
A yellow warning for ice is in place across much of Wales, northern and central England and southern Scotland until 11am on Wednesday.
The Met Office has also issued an amber weather warning for snow in parts of Yorkshire on Thursday between 5am and 9pm.
Frequent wintry showers will feed inland from the North Sea, giving significant snow accumulations over the North York Moors and parts of the Yorkshire Wolds. By the end of Thursday, as much as 15-25cm may have accumulated on hills above 100m elevation.
The Met Office warned the “first notable cold snap of this autumn” is likely to cause “particularly tricky travel conditions” as well as power cuts.
So far, schools across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire are also facing complete or partial closure amid the wintry weather.
