Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Schools could face closure after snow and ice struck across the UK.

The Met Office warned the wintry weather is likely to cause “substantial disruption” as the cold snap grips the northern half of the UK. Dozens of schools across Scotland were shut on Wednesday after snow fell across parts of the country.

Much of northern Scotland was subject to a yellow warning for snow and ice from 6pm on Tuesday to 9pm on Thursday. The same applied from 12am on Wednesday until 11.59pm on Thursday for much of north-east England and Yorkshire, as well as in Northern Ireland from midnight until 12pm on Wednesday.

open image in gallery The Met Office warned the wintry weather could also create some ‘particularly tricky travel conditions’ as the cold snap grips the northern half of the UK ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

The Met Office said rain and hill snow, followed by clearing skies, will lead to the risk of icy patches on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A yellow warning for ice is in place across much of Wales, northern and central England and southern Scotland until 11am on Wednesday.

The Met Office has also issued an amber weather warning for snow in parts of Yorkshire on Thursday between 5am and 9pm.

Frequent wintry showers will feed inland from the North Sea, giving significant snow accumulations over the North York Moors and parts of the Yorkshire Wolds. By the end of Thursday, as much as 15-25cm may have accumulated on hills above 100m elevation.

open image in gallery A snow plough on the A9 near Blair Atholl on Wednesday ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

The Met Office warned the “first notable cold snap of this autumn” is likely to cause “particularly tricky travel conditions” as well as power cuts.

So far, schools across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire are also facing complete or partial closure amid the wintry weather.