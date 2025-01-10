Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first cold weather payments of 2025 have been triggered as snow falls on neighbourhoods across the UK and temperatures continue to plunge.

To help support people during cold snaps like these, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the cold weather payment scheme for qualifying households. This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in your area is at or below zero degrees.

However, all the affected postcode areas are eligible for double this and can expect a payment of £50. This is because the cold snap has been so long-lasting that the criteria was triggered twice.

Drivers brave the snow in the Peak District ( AFP/Getty )

An estimated 6,000 people across 23 postcode areas can now expect a payment. These areas are split across the country, with 16 in northern regions and seven near the southwest coast.

Here’s everything you need to know about the scheme:

Am I eligible for a cold weather payment?

You are eligible for the payment if you receive any of the following:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

You must also live in an area that has experienced seven days of zero or sub-zero temperatures. Here is a map of all the latest areas to qualify:

The DWP uses its own equipment to measure temperatures across all UK postcodes. If you disagree with the judgement, it is possible to appeal directly to the department.

You do not qualify for this scheme if you live in Scotland, as the Scottish government has recently replaced the scheme with Winter Heating Payments.

When will I get the payment?

If you’re eligible, you will get these payments automatically. They should arrive in the same bank account you receive benefit payments, within 14 working days of the cold period.

If you believe you are eligible but have not received the payments, you should contact the DWP.

Full list of postcodes eligible for cold weather payment

Here are all the postcode areas where cold weather payments have been triggered since November: