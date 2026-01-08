Cold weather payments triggered in nearly 700 postcodes – check if you’re eligible
Over 700,000 households are in line for the one-off payment
The new year is off to a chilly start, with areas across the UK being hit by freezing temperatures reaching as low as -12C at points.
Met Office weather warnings for snow and ice have been in place for the first weeks of 2026, with fears of health issues arising from the conditions. The forecaster recorded the coldest night of winter this month, with several areas across the Scottish Highlands, Norfolk and Suffolk reaching below -10C as an icy blast hits the UK.
To help support people during cold snaps like these, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the cold weather payment scheme for qualifying households. This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in an area is at or below zero degrees.
Over 700,000 households across 697 postcode areas are now estimated to receive a payment, with these areas split across the UK, covering areas of England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Since 1 November, there have been 6 days of triggers (30 Dec, 1 Jan, 2 Jan, 3 Jan, 6 Jan and 7 Jan) due to the sub-zero temperatures experienced across the country.
Here are the affected postcode areas for the period of 30 December 2025 to 7 January 2026:
In Northern Ireland, postcodes where payment has been triggered are: BT24, BT25, BT26, BT30, BT31, BT32, BT33, and BT34.
Pensions minister Torsten Bell said: “As temperatures plunge, cold weather payments will automatically get support directly to vulnerable households.
“Combined with the biggest ever pension credit take-up campaign and our triple lock commitment – set to increase the state pension by up to £2,100 over this parliament – we’re ensuring pensioners get the support they need this winter.”
The scheme runs from 1 November to 31 March every year. The payment is paid for every period during which a postcode area experiences seven or more days of freezing temperatures, meaning households can receive more than one payment. Several living in the Lake District received three last year, valuing £75.
Am I eligible for a cold weather payment?
Those eligible for the cold weather payment must receive at least one of the following:
- Pension credit
- Income support
- Income-based jobseeker’s allowance (JSA)
- Income-related employment and support allowance (ESA)
- Universal credit
- Support for mortgage interest
Those who are not receiving pension credit will also typically need to have a health condition, caring responsibilities, or young or disabled children.
They must also live in an area that has experienced seven days of zero or sub-zero temperatures.
The DWP uses its own equipment to measure temperatures across all UK postcodes. Those who disagree with the judgement are able to appeal directly to the department.
Although the affected areas cover parts of Scotland, those living in the country will not receive a cold weather payment. The Scottish government has replaced the scheme with its annual winter heating payments.
When will I get the payment?
Those eligible will get the payment automatically. They should arrive in the same bank account they receive benefit payments, within 14 working days of the cold period, with the payment reference “DWP CWP”.
Those who believe they are eligible but have not received the payment should contact the DWP.
Full list of eligible postcodes
Below is the full list of over 400 postcodes eligible for the cold weather payment:
Two payments (£50):
- CA9: Alston
- CA10: Penrith
- CA11: Penrith
- CA12: Keswick
- CA16: Appleby-in-Westmorland
- CA17: Kirkby Stephen
- DG14: Annan
- LA8: Kendal
- LA9: Kendal
- LA10: Sedbergh
- LA21: Grange-over-Sands
- LA22: Ambleside
- LA23: Windermere
- NE19: Wooler
- NE47: Hexham
- NE48: Bardon Mill
- NE49: Haltwhistle
- TD9: Hawick
- CO9: Halstead
- SG5: Hitchin
- SG6: Letchworth Garden City
- SG7: Baldock
- SG8: Royston
- SG9: Buntingford
- SG10: Much Hadham
- SG11: Ware
- SG15: Arlesey
- SG16: Henlow
- SG17: Shefford
- SG18: Biggleswade
- SG19: Sandy
One payment (£25):
- AL1: St Albans
- AL10: Hatfield
- AL2: St Albans
- AL3: St Albans
- AL4: St Albans
- AL5: Harpenden
- AL6: Welwyn
- AL7: Welwyn Garden City
- AL8: Welwyn Garden City
- AL9: Hatfield
- BB10: Burnley
- BB11: Burnley
- BB12: Burnley
- BB18: Barnoldswick
- BB4: Rossendale
- BB8: Colne
- BB9: Nelson
- BD1: Bradford
- BD10: Bradford
- BD11: Bradford
- BD12: Bradford
- BD13: Queensbury
- BD14: Clayton
- BD15: Allerton
- BD16: Bingley
- BD17: Shipley
- BD18: Shipley
- BD19: Cleckheaton
- BD2: Bradford
- BD20: Keighley
- BD21: Keighley
- BD22: Keighley
- BD23: Skipton
- BD24: Settle
- BD3: Bradford
- BD4: Bradford
- BD5: Bradford
- BD6: Bradford
- BD7: Bradford
- BD8: Bradford
- BD9: Bradford
- BH1: Bournemouth
- BH10: Bournemouth
- BH11: Bournemouth
- BH12: Poole
- BH13: Poole
- BH14: Poole
- BH15: Poole
- BH16: Poole
- BH17: Poole
- BH18: Broadstone
- BH19: Swanage
- BH2: Bournemouth
- BH20: Wareham
- BH21: Wimborne
- BH22: Ferndown
- BH23: Christchurch
- BH24: Ringwood
- BH25: New Milton
- BH3: Bournemouth
- BH31: Verwood
- BH4: Bournemouth
- BH5: Bournemouth
- BH6: Bournemouth
- BH7: Bournemouth
- BH8: Bournemouth
- BH9: Bournemouth
- BL0: Bury
- BL1: Bolton
- BL2: Bolton
- BL3: Bolton
- BL4: Bolton
- BL5: Bolton
- BL6: Bolton
- BL7: Bolton
- BL8: Bury
- BL9: Bury
- BN44: Steyning
- BN5: Henfield
- BN6: Hassocks
- BT24: Ballynahinch
- BT25: Dromore
- BT26: Hillsborough
- BT30: Downpatrick
- BT31: Castlewellan
- BT32: Banbridge
- BT33: Newcastle
- BT34: Newry
- CA1: Carlisle
- CA2: Carlisle
- CA3: Carlisle
- CA4: Carlisle
- CA5: Carlisle
- CA6: Carlisle
- CA7: Wigton
- CA8: Brampton
- CB1: Cambridge
- CB10: Saffron Walden
- CB11: Saffron Walden
- CB2: Cambridge
- CB21: Cambridge
- CB22: Cambridge
- CB23: Cambridge
- CB24: Cambridge
- CB25: Cambridge
- CB3: Cambridge
- CB4: Cambridge
- CB5: Cambridge
- CB6: Ely
- CB7: Ely
- CB8: Newmarket
- CB9: Haverhill
- CF37: Pontypridd
- CF38: Pontypridd
- CF39: Porth
- CF40: Tonypandy
- CF41: Pentre
- CF42: Treorchy
- CF43: Ferndale
- CF44: Aberdare
- CF45: Mountain Ash
- CF46: Treharris
- CF47: Merthyr Tydfil
- CF48: Merthyr Tydfil
- CF81: Bargoed
- CF82: Ystrad Mynach
- CF83: Caerphilly
- CM1: Chelmsford
- CM11: Billericay
- CM12: Billericay
- CM13: Brentwood
- CM14: Brentwood
- CM15: Brentwood
- CM16: Epping
- CM17: Harlow
- CM18: Harlow
- CM19: Harlow
- CM2: Chelmsford
- CM20: Harlow
- CM21: Sawbridgeworth
- CM22: Bishop’s Stortford
- CM23: Bishop’s Stortford
- CM24: Stansted
- CM3: Chelmsford
- CM4: Ingatestone
- CM5: Ongar
- CM6: Dunmow
- CM7: Braintree
- CM77: Great Dunmow
- CM8: Witham
- CM9: Maldon
- CO1: Colchester
- CO10: Sudbury
- CO11: Manningtree
- CO12: Harwich
- CO13: Frinton-on-Sea
- CO14: Walton-on-the-Naze
- CO15: Clacton-on-Sea
- CO16: Clacton-on-Sea
- CO2: Colchester
- CO3: Colchester
- CO4: Colchester
- CO5: Colchester
- CO6: Colchester
- CO7: Colchester
- CO8: Bures
- CV36: Shipston-on-Stour
- CW1: Crewe
- CW10: Middlewich
- CW11: Sandbach
- CW12: Congleton
- CW2: Crewe
- CW3: Crewe
- CW4: Holmes Chapel
- CW5: Nantwich
- CW6: Tarporley
- CW7: Winsford
- CW8: Northwich
- CW9: Northwich
- DE4: Matlock
- DE45: Bakewell
- DE6: Ashbourne
- DG16: Gretna
- DH1: Durham
- DH6: Durham
- DH7: Durham
- DH8: Consett
- DH9: Stanley
- DL11: Richmond
- DL12: Barnard Castle
- DL13: Bishop Auckland
- DL14: Bishop Auckland
- DL15: Crook
- DL16: Spennymoor
- DL17: Ferryhill
- DL4: Shildon
- DL5: Newton Aycliffe
- DL8: Leyburn
- DT1: Dorchester
- DT11: Blandford Forum
- DT2: Dorchester
- EN6: Potters Bar
- GL54: Cheltenham
- GL55: Chipping Campden
- GL56: Moreton-in-Marsh
- GU5: Guildford
- GU6: Cranleigh
- HD3: Huddersfield
- HD7: Huddersfield
- HD8: Huddersfield
- HD9: Holmfirth
- HP1: Hemel Hempstead
- HP10: High Wycombe
- HP11: High Wycombe
- HP12: High Wycombe
- HP13: High Wycombe
- HP14: High Wycombe
- HP15: Hazlemere
- HP16: Great Missenden
- HP17: Aylesbury
- HP18: Aylesbury
- HP19: Aylesbury
- HP2: Hemel Hempstead
- HP20: Aylesbury
- HP21: Aylesbury
- HP22: Aylesbury
- HP23: Tring
- HP27: Princes Risborough
- HP3: Hemel Hempstead
- HP4: Berkhamsted
- HP5: Chesham
- HP6: Amersham
- HP7: Amersham
- HP8: Chalfont St Giles
- HP9: Beaconsfield
- HX1: Halifax
- HX2: Halifax
- HX3: Halifax
- HX4: Halifax
- HX5: Elland
- HX6: Sowerby Bridge
- HX7: Hebden Bridge
- IP1: Ipswich
- IP10: Ipswich
- IP11: Felixstowe
- IP12: Woodbridge
- IP13: Woodbridge
- IP14: Stowmarket
- IP15: Aldeburgh
- IP16: Leiston
- IP17: Saxmundham
- IP18: Southwold
- IP19: Halesworth
- IP2: Ipswich
- IP20: Harleston
- IP21: Eye
- IP22: Diss
- IP23: Eye
- IP24: Thetford
- IP25: Thetford
- IP26: Thetford
- IP27: Brandon
- IP28: Mildenhall
- IP29: Bury St Edmunds
- IP3: Ipswich
- IP30: Bury St Edmunds
- IP31: Bury St Edmunds
- IP32: Bury St Edmunds
- IP33: Bury St Edmunds
- IP4: Ipswich
- IP5: Ipswich
- IP6: Ipswich
- IP7: Ipswich
- IP8: Ipswich
- IP9: Ipswich
- LD1: Llandrindod Wells
- LD2: Builth Wells
- LD3: Brecon
- LD4: Llangammarch Wells
- LD5: Knighton
- LD6: Rhayader
- LD7: Knighton
- LD8: Presteigne
- LE15: Oakham
- LL20: Llangollen
- LL21: Corwen
- LL23: Bala
- LS21: Otley
- LS29: Ilkley
- LU1: Luton
- LU2: Luton
- LU3: Luton
- LU4: Luton
- LU5: Dunstable
- LU6: Dunstable
- LU7: Leighton Buzzard
- M1: Manchester
- M11: Manchester
- M12: Manchester
- M13: Manchester
- M14: Manchester
- M15: Manchester
- M16: Manchester
- M17: Manchester
- M18: Manchester
- M19: Manchester
- M2: Manchester
- M20: Manchester
- M21: Manchester
- M22: Manchester
- M23: Manchester
- M24: Manchester
- M25: Manchester
- M26: Manchester
- M27: Manchester
- M28: Manchester
- M29: Manchester
- M3: Manchester
- M30: Manchester
- M31: Manchester
- M32: Manchester
- M33: Sale
- M34: Manchester
- M35: Manchester
- M38: Manchester
- M4: Manchester
- M40: Manchester
- M41: Manchester
- M43: Manchester
- M44: Manchester
- M45: Manchester
- M46: Manchester
- M5: Salford
- M50: Salford
- M6: Salford
- M7: Salford
- M8: Manchester
- M9: Manchester
- M90: Manchester
- ME14: Maidstone
- ME15: Maidstone
- ME16: Maidstone
- ME17: Maidstone
- ME18: West Malling
- ME19: West Malling
- ME20: Aylesford
- ME6: Snodland
- MK1: Milton Keynes
- MK10: Milton Keynes
- MK11: Milton Keynes
- MK12: Milton Keynes
- MK13: Milton Keynes
- MK14: Milton Keynes
- MK15: Milton Keynes
- MK16: Newport Pagnell
- MK17: Milton Keynes
- MK18: Buckingham
- MK19: Milton Keynes
- MK2: Milton Keynes
- MK3: Milton Keynes
- MK4: Milton Keynes
- MK40: Bedford
- MK41: Bedford
- MK42: Bedford
- MK43: Bedford
- MK44: Bedford
- MK45: Bedford
- MK46: Olney
- MK5: Milton Keynes
- MK6: Milton Keynes
- MK7: Milton Keynes
- MK8: Milton Keynes
- MK9: Milton Keynes
- NE18: Morpeth
- NE20: Newcastle upon Tyne
- NE44: Prudhoe
- NE45: Stocksfield
- NE46: Corbridge
- NN1: Northampton
- NN10: Rushden
- NN11: Daventry
- NN12: Towcester
- NN13: Brackley
- NN14: Kettering
- NN15: Kettering
- NN16: Kettering
- NN17: Corby
- NN18: Corby
- NN2: Northampton
- NN29: Wellingborough
- NN3: Northampton
- NN4: Northampton
- NN5: Northampton
- NN6: Northampton
- NN7: Northampton
- NN8: Wellingborough
- NN9: Wellingborough
- NP11: Newport
- NP12: Blackwood
- NP13: Abertillery
- NP22: Tredegar
- NP23: Ebbw Vale
- NP24: New Tredegar
- NP4: Pontypool
- NP44: Cwmbran
- NR1: Norwich
- NR10: Norwich
- NR11: Norwich
- NR12: Norwich
- NR13: Norwich
- NR14: Norwich
- NR15: Norwich
- NR16: Norwich
- NR17: Attleborough
- NR18: Wymondham
- NR19: Dereham
- NR2: Norwich
- NR20: Dereham
- NR21: Fakenham
- NR22: Wells-next-the-Sea
- NR23: Wells-next-the-Sea
- NR24: Melton Constable
- NR25: Holt
- NR26: Sheringham
- NR27: Cromer
- NR28: North Walsham
- NR29: Great Yarmouth
- NR3: Norwich
- NR30: Great Yarmouth
- NR31: Great Yarmouth
- NR32: Lowestoft
- NR33: Lowestoft
- NR34: Beccles
- NR35: Bungay
- NR4: Norwich
- NR5: Norwich
- NR6: Norwich
- NR7: Norwich
- NR8: Norwich
- NR9: Norwich
- OL1: Oldham
- OL10: Heywood
- OL11: Rochdale
- OL12: Rochdale
- OL13: Bacup
- OL14: Todmorden
- OL15: Littleborough
- OL16: Rochdale
- OL2: Oldham
- OL3: Oldham
- OL4: Oldham
- OL5: Mossley
- OL6: Ashton-under-Lyne
- OL7: Ashton-under-Lyne
- OL8: Oldham
- OL9: Oldham
- OX10: Wallingford
- OX15: Banbury
- OX16: Banbury
- OX17: Banbury
- OX33: Oxford
- OX39: Chinnor
- OX44: Oxford
- OX49: Watlington
- OX7: Chipping Norton
- OX9: Thame
- PE1: Peterborough
- PE12: Spalding
- PE13: Wisbech
- PE14: Wisbech
- PE15: March
- PE16: Chatteris
- PE19: St Neots
- PE2: Peterborough
- PE26: Huntingdon
- PE27: St Ives
- PE28: Huntingdon
- PE29: Huntingdon
- PE3: Peterborough
- PE30: King’s Lynn
- PE31: King’s Lynn
- PE32: King’s Lynn
- PE33: King’s Lynn
- PE34: King’s Lynn
- PE35: Sandringham
- PE36: Hunstanton
- PE37: Swaffham
- PE38: Downham Market
- PE4: Peterborough
- PE5: Peterborough
- PE6: Peterborough
- PE7: Peterborough
- PE8: Peterborough
- PE9: Stamford
- PR7: Chorley
- RG9: Henley-on-Thames
- RH1: Redhill
- RH10: Crawley
- RH11: Crawley
- RH12: Horsham
- RH13: Horsham
- RH14: Billingshurst
- RH15: Burgess Hill
- RH16: Haywards Heath
- RH17: Haywards Heath
- RH18: Forest Row
- RH19: East Grinstead
- RH2: Reigate
- RH20: Pulborough
- RH3: Betchworth
- RH4: Dorking
- RH5: Ockley
- RH6: Horley
- RH7: Lingfield
- RH8: Oxted
- RH9: Godstone
- RM4: Romford
- S32: Hope Valley
- S33: Hope Valley
- S36: Sheffield
- SA19: Llandovery
- SA20: Llandovery
- SG1: Stevenage
- SG12: Ware
- SG13: Hertford
- SG14: Hertford
- SG2: Stevenage
- SG3: Knebworth
- SG4: Hitchin
- SK1: Stockport
- SK10: Macclesfield
- SK11: Macclesfield
- SK12: Stockport
- SK13: Glossop
- SK14: Hyde
- SK15: Stalybridge
- SK16: Dukinfield
- SK17: Buxton
- SK2: Stockport
- SK22: High Peak
- SK23: High Peak
- SK3: Stockport
- SK4: Stockport
- SK5: Stockport
- SK6: Stockport
- SK7: Stockport
- SK8: Cheadle
- SK9: Wilmslow
- SL7: Marlow
- SL8: Bourne End
- SL9: Gerrards Cross
- SP6: Fordingbridge
- ST1: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST10: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST11: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST12: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST13: Leek
- ST14: Uttoxeter
- ST15: Stone
- ST16: Stafford
- ST17: Stafford
- ST18: Stafford
- ST19: Stafford
- ST2: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST20: Stafford
- ST21: Stafford
- ST3: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST4: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST5: Newcastle-under-Lyme
- ST6: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST7: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST8: Stoke-on-Trent
- ST9: Stoke-on-Trent
- SY1: Shrewsbury
- SY10: Oswestry
- SY11: Oswestry
- SY12: Ellesmere
- SY13: Whitchurch
- SY15: Montgomery
- SY16: Newtown
- SY17: Caersws
- SY18: Llanidloes
- SY19: Llanidloes
- SY2: Shrewsbury
- SY21: Welshpool
- SY22: Llanymynech
- SY3: Shrewsbury
- SY4: Shrewsbury
- SY5: Shrewsbury
- SY6: Church Stretton
- SY7: Craven Arms
- SY9: Bishops Castle
- TF1: Telford
- TF10: Newport
- TF11: Shifnal
- TF12: Broseley
- TF13: Much Wenlock
- TF2: Telford
- TF3: Telford
- TF4: Telford
- TF5: Telford
- TF6: Telford
- TF7: Telford
- TF8: Ironbridge
- TF9: Market Drayton
- TN1: Tunbridge Wells
- TN10: Tonbridge
- TN11: Tonbridge
- TN12: Tonbridge
- TN13: Sevenoaks
- TN14: Sevenoaks
- TN15: Sevenoaks
- TN16: Westerham
- TN17: Cranbrook
- TN18: Cranbrook
- TN19: Etchingham
- TN2: Tunbridge Wells
- TN20: Mayfield
- TN22: Uckfield
- TN27: Ashford
- TN3: Tunbridge Wells
- TN4: Tunbridge Wells
- TN5: Wadhurst
- TN6: Crowborough
- TN7: Hartfield
- TN8: Edenbridge
- TN9: Tonbridge
- TS21: Stockton-on-Tees
- TS28: Wingate
- TS29: Trimdon Station
- WA1: Warrington
- WA10: St Helens
- WA11: St Helens
- WA12: Newton-le-Willows
- WA13: Lymm
- WA14: Altrincham
- WA15: Altrincham
- WA16: Knutsford
- WA2: Warrington
- WA3: Warrington
- WA4: Warrington
- WA5: Warrington
- WA6: Frodsham
- WA7: Runcorn
- WA8: Widnes
- WA9: St Helens
- WD17: Watford
- WD18: Watford
- WD19: Watford
- WD23: Bushey
- WD24: Watford
- WD25: Watford
- WD3: Rickmansworth
- WD4: Kings Langley
- WD5: Abbots Langley
- WD6: Borehamwood
- WD7: Radlett
- WN1: Wigan
- WN2: Wigan
- WN3: Wigan
- WN4: Ashton-in-Makerfield
- WN5: Wigan
- WN6: Wigan
- WN7: Leigh
- WN8: Skelmersdale
- WR12: Broadway
