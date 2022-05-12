Rebekah Vardy was brought to tears twice in court today as she answered questions about whether she or her agent leaked stories about fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney to the press.

During her third day in the witness box, Mrs Vardy recalled discovering that Mrs Rooney had named her on social media as the chief suspect behind the leaking of numerous fake stories.

She reacted to Mrs Rooney’s “Wagatha Christie” post, saying: “Wow that’s war” in a message to her agent, read out in court.

Mrs Vardy said that the day in question was “such a blur” and accused Mrs Rooney of having “weaponised her fan base against me”.

Court proceedings were brought to a stop twice as Mrs Vardy battled to hold back tears and her lawyer Hugh Tomlinson QC told the court that Mrs Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne’s cross-examination technique was “not very pleasant”.

Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice (PA)

Here are the key moments from day three:

Rebekah Vardy commiserated with Coleen Rooney about Sun leak

Mrs Vardy messaged Mrs Rooney to express her outrage that one of her Instagram followers was leaking stories to the Sun, the court heard.

Following a story dubbed the ‘Pyjama leak’, concerning a picture of Mrs Rooney, her husband Wayne and their children in bed, Mrs Rooney posted angry messages to her followers saying that someone on the platform had started to leak stories to the press again.

Mrs Vardy messaged Mrs Rooney to express her anger that one of her Instagram followers would betray her in this way.

Mrs Vardy said: “That is so bad! And the sun of all people as well! Have you been through all your followers? No one with any celeb mag links? What about being hacked? I would be chomping if that was me! Not on at all.”

(PA)

Nine months of messages between Rebekah Vardy and her agent have gone missing

Mrs Rooney’s lawyer accused Mrs Vardy of deleting evidence in advance of the trial at the High Court.

Mr Sherborne told the court that Mrs Vardy had said that she exported her Whatsapp chat with her agent Caroline Watt on 15th October 2019, however the first available message in this chat is on the 25th July 2020.

“What has happened to all of the messages?” he asked.

Mrs Vardy said: “I can only imagine that I potentially switched phones during that period.”

She later added: “I can’t confirm or deny but I think I may have changed phones around that time.”

Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne (PA)

Mr Sherborne alleged that Mrs Vardy deleted these messages five days after the defence sent a letter to Mrs Vardy’s legal team. The letter reiterated Mrs Rooney’s desire to resolve the libel claim without it reaching court.

Mrs Vardy has denied deleting evidence.

The court heard that evidence from Ms Watt’s phone was not available because she dropped it when “she was filming the coast line when on a boat trip in Scotland in August 2021 and was unable to retrieve it.”

Coleen Rooney’s legal team argued that Rebekah Vardy ‘deliberately concealed evidence’

Mr Sherborne argued that Mrs Vardy “deliberately concealed evidence of the secret passing of information in relation to Mrs Rooney’s Instagram account.”

Referring to the fact that no media images or recordings have been exported from the Whatsapp chat between Mrs Vardy and her agent, Mr Sherborne said: “Your expert has described that as somewhat surprising.

“You know that our expert says that this indicates that someone has manually deleted these from the phone.

“Mrs Rooney’s expert says that there is no other way that that happened... other than a human manually deleting those messages on the phone.”

(PA)

Mrs Vardy replied that the loss of evidence was “extremely unfortunate”. She said that the “audio or whatever they were would have been extremely helpful to me.”

The court heard that the laptop that Mrs Vardy used to export her Whatsapp messages has now been damaged and Mrs Vardy no longer has it.

Rebekah Vardy turned to Coleen Rooney and accused her of revelling in ‘my anguish and upset’

Mrs Vardy turned to Mrs Rooney in court and told her that she “quite frankly revelled in my anguish and upset” after the “Wagatha Christie” post went up.

The court heard that Mrs Vardy had called Mrs Rooney after Mrs Rooney had publicly accused someone with access to Mrs Vardy’s Instagram account of leaking stories to the press.

Mrs Vardy was told about the infamous post by her agent, and responded saying: “Wow that’s war”, the court heard.

Rebekah Vardy leaves court with her lawyer Hugh Tomlinson (left) (PA)

Mrs Vardy and her agent Mrs Watt also brainstormed a response to send Mrs Rooney.

Mrs Vardy spoke about the days following Mrs Rooney’s big reveal, saying: “‘It seemed she had weaponised her fan base against me, and I was desperately trying to do something to diffuse the situation.”

Rebekah Vardy breaks down in witness stand

Mrs Vardy started crying in the witness stand during questioning about whether she leaked a story about Mrs Rooney’s flooded basement to the Sun.

Mrs Vardy told the court in a wobbling voice: “There was a lot of abuse at the time” and started to cry.

Mr Sherborne asked her if she needed another break and Mrs Vardy shook her head.

Justice Steyn suggested that the court take a five minute break.

Mrs Vardy then put her head down and covered her head with her hands. She stayed in that position, cradling her head for a few seconds before she left the courtroom.

Earlier in the afternoon court proceedings had paused because Mrs Vardy had started to cry.

(PA)

Rebekah Vardy admitted knowing agent sent private details about Coleen Rooney to the Sun

Mrs Vardy told the court that she “didn’t think [her agent] was passing on any new information” to the Sun journalist Andy Halls for a story about Mrs Rooney supposedly crashing her Honda.

Mr Sherborne asked Mrs Vardy: “You didn’t object at any stage to the fact that Ms Watt was plainly passing on information from Mrs Rooney’s private Instagram account to Andy Halls?”

Mrs Vardy replied: “I didn’t think she was passing on any new information.”

Mr Sherborne said: “Take the word ‘new’ out of it. Did you, or did you not, know that Ms Watt was passing on information from Mrs Rooney’s private account?”

Ms Vardy replied: “She was talking to Mr Halls about information that was already being discussed.”

Mr Halls’ story ultimately turned out to be incorrect, the court heard. Mrs Rooney said she didn’t crash the car, instead a car drove into her Honda.

Mr Sherborne also confronted Mrs Vardy with a message from her agent, in which the agent apparently admitted being the source of the leak to the Sun.

“It wasn’t someone she trusted. It was me”, Ms Watt wrote to Mrs Vardy.

Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt knew about the crash because Mrs Rooney posted about it on her Instagram account.

When asked about whether this message proved that Ms Watt was leaking to the Sun, Ms Vardy said: “That seems to be what she is saying.”

(PA)

Rebekah Vardy said it was embarrassing to be called ‘leader of the WAGs’

Mrs Vardy told the court that it is embarrassing to be called “the leader of the WAGs”. She was referring to an article in the Sun in July 2018, which was headlined: “Becky Vardy reveals the secret to England’s World Cup success is down to the lads getting to spend time with their WAGs.”

Later on in the article, it described Mrs Vardy as “the unofficial leader of our WAGs.”

That part of the article was read out by lawyer Mr Sherborne and Mrs Vardy responded: “That’s quite an embarrassing statement.”

The trial continues.