Independent
Manhunt launched after violent burglar flees prison

Cheshire Police say they are urgently seeking any information as to the whereabouts of the prisoner

Tom Watling ,Athena Stavrou
Monday 07 July 2025 19:43 BST
Colin Williams failed to return to the Category D HMP Thorn Cross in Appleton on 30 June.
Colin Williams failed to return to the Category D HMP Thorn Cross in Appleton on 30 June. (Cheshire Police)

A manhunt has been launched after a violent burglar failed to return to his open prison.

Colin Williams, 28, who was serving a sentence of nine years and six months for aggravated burglary and assault, failed to return to the Category D HMP Thorn Cross in Appleton on 30 June.

Cheshire Police say they are urgently seeking any information as to the whereabouts of the prisoner.

Officers say the criminal has links to nearby Warrington, St Helens, Ellesmere Port and north Wales, but have conceded that Williams may be further afield.

He is described as white, of medium build and around five feet eleven inches tall, with brown hair and eyes.

He also has dots tattooed on the knuckles of his left hand and a smiley face tattoo on his lower right arm.

Williams was sentenced in October 2020 following a trial. His burglary conviction came after he broke into a flat in December 2019.

Cheshire Police say they are urgently seeking any information as to the whereabouts of the prisoner. (Cheshire Police)

During Williams’ trial, the jury heard that the 28-year-old kicked down the door to the victim’s flat in Padgate and then struck the hand of the resident as they hung out the window to avoid being seen.

The victim then fell to the concrete floor, shattering his heels. The strike on the victim’s hand caused a finger injury that required surgery.

Despite the serious injuries to his heels, the victim then managed to run to safety at a takeaway nearby and asked staff to call the police.

Anyone who sees Williams, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged not to approach him, but to call Cheshire Police immediately on 999, quoting IML 2122951.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

