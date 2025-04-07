Call for stronger duty on councils to provide housing to domestic abuse victims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victims of domestic abuse are choosing not to leave dangerous situations because they are unable to get access to suitable housing, an MP said, as she called for the statutory duty on local authorities to be strengthened.

Liberal Democrat MP Zoe Franklin said councils are not currently obligated to offer like-for-like housing, which can create “significant barriers” for those fleeing abuse.

This came as Labour MP Lee Barron told the Commons one of his constituents, who is a victim of domestic abuse, was forced to choose between a safe home and her children.

Communities minister Rushanara Ali said the Government is prioritising tackling violence against women, and pointed to a £13 million uplift in funding.

During housing, communities and local government questions, Ms Franklin, MP for Guildford, said: “Victims of domestic violence urgently need safe, stable accommodation.

“However, currently councils have no obligation to offer like-for-like housing.

“Too often the duty is discharged by suggesting private rentals, which are frequently unaffordable or unsuitable for those on low incomes.

“This creates a significant barrier for many victims, and even places (them) in a situation where they choose not to leave because they can’t have the housing that they need.

“Can the minister further explain how … she is taking steps to ensure victims are offered genuinely safe, appropriate, affordable housing and whether she will consider strengthening statutory duty on councils to better support those fleeing domestic abuse?”

Communities minister Rushanara Ali replied: “She will be aware that there is a massive housing shortage, there are challenges around supported housing.

“We need to make sure – as we are doing – that the victims of domestic violence get the support they need, which is why we provided the additional uplift of £13 million, totalling to a £160 million.

“And we are working across Government to tackle the root causes of violence against women, within which economic support, housing support is crucial, and I look forward to working with her and others on this important agenda.”

Earlier in the session, Corby and East Northamptonshire MP Mr Barron said: “One of my constituents is a victim of domestic abuse and on a 999 priority list.

“She was served a section 21 notice by her landlord, but was denied property band A housing by the council, this was because she signed a police protection order stating she was not at risk of domestic violence in order to keep custody of her children.

“This forced her to choose between her children and a safe home. What is (the minister) doing to ensure councils properly prioritise domestic abuse victims, so that no-one faces such an impossible choice?”

Ms Ali said she was “so sorry to hear about the difficulties” his constituent faced, adding: “This is horrific, and he will be aware the Government is focused on tackling violence against women, working across departments … led by the Home Secretary and the Deputy Prime Minister.

“Local authorities are strongly encouraged through statutory guidance to give priority for social housing to victims of domestic abuse, and their families, particularly if they are homeless and require urgent rehousing.

“And we are also taking action to exempt victims of domestic abuse from local connections tests, where these apply, to ensure there are no barriers to victims accessing social housing.”