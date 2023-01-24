Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The police have released new CCTV pictures of missing runaway aristocrat Constance Marten who has disappeared with her rapist boyfriend and newborn baby.

The Metropolitan Police believe the family has been sleeping outside in a tent in sub-zero temperatures after purchasing a tent in an Argos in Whitechapel, east London on 7 January only two days after they went missing near Bolton.

A spokesperson said: “Mark went in alone and bought two big bags full of items, paying in cash, including a blue two-man tent, two sleeping bags and two pillows. He left the store at 6:40pm on 7 January.

“They then spent slightly more than three hours walking around the Whitechapel Road area. They tried to flag down three black cabs, but were refused.

Mark Gordon carrying an Argos bag after purchasing a tent (Met Polcie )

Officers said they then left the area on foot and were seen walking along Brick Lane towards Bethnal Green Road at 10.01pm on 7 January. The police said Mark is often seen walking ahead of Constance and the baby.

This is the last official sighting of the family, the Met said.

Birmingham-born Mark Gordon, the partner of Ms Marten and who is 13 years her senior, was jailed in the late 1980s in Florida, US, after raping and assaulting a woman in her early 20s when he was 14. After serving a 20-year sentence he was deported back to the UK in 2010.

The Independent revealed the full extent of the 48-year-old’s attacks in the US before he returned to the UK, which involved him arming himself with garden shears and holding a woman hostage for more than four hours.

The couple’s last confirmed sighting is 7 January (Met Police )

The couple is understood to have lived an isolated life since meeting in 2016, with Ms Marten cutting off ties with family and friends.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are extremely concerned that a newborn baby – less than a week old at the time on 7 January – has been exposed to sub-freezing cold temperatures if Mark and Constance have been camping out somewhere as our evidence suggests.

“No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be forced to endure such dangerous, potentially life-threatening, conditions.

“This is why it is absolutely vital that anyone with information about their whereabouts contacts us as a matter of urgency – whether it is with a recent or older sighting. Every piece of information is crucial to enabling us to find the baby and ensure it is okay.

The pair were dropped off at Whitechapel Road in east London (Met Police )

“My officers will continue working tirelessly behind the scenes to piece together the family’s movements and current whereabouts. It could be that they are trying to blend in with homeless communities, either here in London or further afield, or they could be camping in more rural or wooded areas.

"They could be absolutely anywhere in the country. Please keep your eyes peeled, especially while you are out and about in waste ground or beauty spots, or while you’re walking the dog, and report any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is, to us.”

Metropolitan Police officers are desperately trying to find the mother, her baby and Mark Gordon after their car burst into flames on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January.

There has been no medical contact before or after Ms Marten’s pregnancy, and police believe the child may have been delivered in the vehicle.

The pair are understood to be in possession of a substantial amount of money, with their taxi journeys being paid in cash amounting to several hundreds of pounds.

Following the escape from the car, the pair walked to Anchor Lane bridge and hailed a taxi to Liverpool before taking another taxi to Harwich in Essex arriving just after midnight on Friday 6 January.

The family was spotted in an East London street on 7 January (Metropolitan Police)

Further sightings spotted the pair in Colchester with further inquiries revealing they took a taxi to East Ham station. This is the location of their last confirmed sighting on Saturday 7 January between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Police said they could now be anywhere in the UK and are “demonstrating awareness of evasion from authorities”.

More than 100 officers are involved in the investigation and have more than 223 CCTV hours with assistance from the National Crime Agency.

The couple is connected to Wales, Leeds, Sheffield and Bolton and the last place they lived was in the north England area dating back to September where they stayed in Air BnBs for one to two nights.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have travelled more than 200 miles across England and could be anywhere in the UK (The Independent)

Napier Marten, the aristocrat father of Constance issued an appeal to his estranged daughter via The Independent.

Appealing to his daughter, Mr Marten said: “I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances. We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare”.

Mr Marten, 63, told The Independent he had known about Gordon’s criminal conviction for some time and had lived with the family “in great concern”.

He said: “Darling Constance even though we remain estranged at the moment, I stand by, as I have always done and as the family has always done, to do whatever is necessary for your safe return to us.

“I beseech you to find a way to turn yourself and your wee one in to the police as soon as possible, so you and he or she can be protected. Only then can a process of healing and recovery begin, however long it may take, however difficult it may be.”