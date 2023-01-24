✕ Close Constance Marten: Father of runaway aristocrat makes emotional plea to missing daughter

Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her convicted sex offender partner are sleeping in a tent in sub-zero conditions with their baby, police believe.

Detectives are searching for Ms Marten and Mark Gordon, who are on the run and had been last seen in east London on 5 January.

Police say they are concerned about the welfare of the baby, who is thought to be only a few weeks old.

In an update in the case on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said that had obtained new information establishing that the couple went to an Argos in Whitechapel, east London at 6:19pm on Saturday, 7 January to buy camping gear.

Ms Marten’s father Napier previously launched an appeal calling for his estranged daughter to turn herself in.

In audio shared with The Independent, he said: “I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances. We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare”.