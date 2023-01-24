Constance Marten news – live: Missing aristocrat and sex offender ‘sleeping in tent with newborn’
Couple visited Argos to buy a tent, police say
Constance Marten: Father of runaway aristocrat makes emotional plea to missing daughter
Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her convicted sex offender partner are sleeping in a tent in sub-zero conditions with their baby, police believe.
Detectives are searching for Ms Marten and Mark Gordon, who are on the run and had been last seen in east London on 5 January.
Police say they are concerned about the welfare of the baby, who is thought to be only a few weeks old.
In an update in the case on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said that had obtained new information establishing that the couple went to an Argos in Whitechapel, east London at 6:19pm on Saturday, 7 January to buy camping gear.
Ms Marten’s father Napier previously launched an appeal calling for his estranged daughter to turn herself in.
In audio shared with The Independent, he said: “I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances. We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare”.
Couple may be sleeping in tent, police say
Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her convicted sex offender partner are sleeping in a tent in sub-zero conditions with their baby, police believe.
Detectives are searching for Ms Marten and Mark Gordon, who are on the run and last seen in east London on 5 January. Police say they are concerned about the welfare of the baby, who is thought to be only a few weeks old.
In an update in the case on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said that had obtained new information establishing that the couple went to an Argos in Whitechapel, east London at 6:19pm on Saturday, 7 January to buy camping gear.
Aristocrat mother on the run with rapist partner was ‘brainwashed’ by Nigerian preacher, friend claims
An aristocrat mother who is on the run with her baby and rapist partner was allegedly “brainwashed” by an encounter with a controversial Nigerian preacher, a friend has claimed.
Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, disappeared two weeks ago and are currently being sought by the police.
Now a friend of Ms Marten has claimed that the aristocrat was left traumatised by a six month long encounter with a controversial Nigerian preacher T.B. Joshua.
The latest revelation, first reported by Mail Online, sheds new light on the remarkable story of Ms Marten.
Read the full story here:
Aristocrat mother on the run was ‘brainwashed’ by Nigerian preacher, friend claims
Six-months as a disciple of the controversial Nigerian preacher T.B. Joshua allegedly left the runaway heiress Constance Marten ‘traumatised’
Constance Marten was planning ‘expose’ of controversial pastor
Missing Constance Marten was reportedly planning a “television expose” of a controversial pastor who it is believed she was ‘traumatised’ by while working for him in Nigeria.
Ms Marten started working as a senior researcher for international news channel Al Jazeera in 2012, and was planning to do the expose on TB Joshua and his techniques, according to a family friend, who spoke to the Daily Mail.
This is also supported by Ms Marten’s LinkedIn, which says: “Pitched an idea for a documentary about a religious cult in Nigeria.
“Tracked down former members of the sect, in the UK, Nigeria, Ghana and S. Africa, in order to gather solid first-hand information.”
Constance Marten ‘found relationships hard'
A family friend of Constance Marten, who is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, who previously owned the Crichel estate in Dorset and was the goddaughter of the late Queen Mother, said the missing Ms Marten found relationships “difficult”.
The friend told the Daily Mail that this appeared to get even worse after she returned from Nigeria, where she had worked for a controversial pastor for around six months. The friend said Ms Marten came back “totally f***ed”.
She added that even though Ms Marten remained “exuberant” she “found relationships very hard” and was “more rebellious” when she returned.
Constance Marten was ‘darker’ after working for controversial pastor
A friend has described Constance Marten as ‘darker’ when she got back from working for the controversial pastor TB Joshua.
The friend told the Daily Mail: “She was not the same person when she came back. She always used to be wild, but also happy, kind and buoyant.
“She was darker when she came back and she found things more difficult.”
She also reportedly described T B Joshua as a “God-like figure”.
The friend added that the experience “changed her” and it was “scary” to see Ms Marten in that way.
Cult that Constance Marten was ‘brainwashed’ by
According to the Daily Mail, Constance Marten was ‘brainwashed’ by a cult while working for pastor T B Joshua in Nigeria.
Joshua’s teachings have attracted thousands of followers. Among them are top politicians and sports stars in Latin America and Africa.
Joshua died in June 2021, at the age of 57.
He was known as ‘the prophet’ and claimed he could heal sick people through the ‘supernatural power of God bringing health to the human flesh’.
Constance Marten appeared ‘traumatised’ on return to UK
Ms Marten seemed to be ‘traumatised’ when she came back to the UK after spending time in Nigeria.
It is thought she was ‘brainwashed’ while working for controversial pastor T B Joshua, a family friend has told the Daily Mail.
The friend believes Ms Marten fell under the influence of her rapist boyfriend, Mark Gordon. He served 20 years in a US prison for raping and kidnapping a woman in 1989.
Constance Marten ‘brainwashed’ by cult
Constance Marten was reportedly ‘brainwashed’ by a cult in Nigeria before she met her rapist boyfriend, Mark Gordon, who is a convicted sex offender.
The Daily Mail reports that Ms Marten was left traumatised by Nigerian evangelical church leader, TB Joshua, according to a friend.
It is believed she spent around six months working for the controversial pastor in Nigeria, becoming one of his ‘disciples’ as they are called, around the time she went to university.
Crichel Down: The notorious political scandal involving Constance’s grandparents
Constance Marten, who is known by the nickname Toots, is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, who previously owned the Crichel estate in Dorset and was the goddaughter of the late Queen Mother, The Independent previously revealed.
Crichel is one of the most magnificent Georgian mansions in England, set in rolling Dorset farmland and used as the backdrop for several period dramas, including Emma starring Gwyneth Paltrow.
However, its the ownership in the wake of the Second World War became the centre of a notorious political scandal.
In what became known as the Crichel Down affair, part of the estate was requisitioned by the government in 1938 for bombing practice by the Royal Air Force, with a purchase price of just over £12,000.
After a promise in parliament from Winston Churchill that the land would be returned to its owners after the war was broken, and the purchase price vastly inflated by the government, the couple challenged the government and a public inquiry was launched.
The Martens defeated the government, winning back their land and effectively forcing agriculture minister Sir Thomas Dugdale’s resignation over the scandal – which is still held up as a landmark case in ministerial accountability and landowners’ rights.
Constance Marten is ‘very good actress’, friend says
Constance Marten is a “very good actress” and “could have gone far” but lost interest in drama, according to a friend who told the Sunday Times that she was shocked when the heiress dropped out of a course at the East 15 drama school in Essex in 2016.
Constance, known to friends as “Toots”, is understood to have studied Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Leeds before completing an NCTJ journalism qualification.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has the full report:
Who are Constance Marten and Mark Gordon: Everything we know about missing couple
The family has been missing for almost two weeks