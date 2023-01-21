Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An aristocrat’s daughter, her sex offender partner and their newborn baby are still missing, two weeks after they disappeared.

Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were travelling on the M61 when their car broke down near Bolton on 5 January.

A missing persons investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police, who established that the family left the vehicle and the motorway safely – walking to the Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.

A missing persons appeal was launched earlier this month (PA)

It emerged this week that Gordon was jailed in the late 1980s in Florida, US, after raping and assaulting a woman when he was 14. After serving a 20-year sentence he was deported back to the UK in 2010, it emerged on Wednesday.

Enquiries revealed Ms Marten had very recently given birth, possibly one or two days before, and had not been assessed by medical professionals.

Her father Napier Marten, a film and music producer, urged his daughter to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible.

In total, the couple have travelled more than 200 miles across the UK in 48 hours with their last sighting being in Newham, east London on 7 January.

Below is a timeline of all their known movements since their disappearance:

Thursday, 5 January- 6.30pm - M61 near Bolton

The missing pair travelled more than 200 miles across England and could be anywhere in the UK, police say (The Independent)

Just after 6.30pm on Thursday, 5 January officers from Greater Manchester Police were called to a car on fire on the hard-shoulder of the M61 near junction four at Farnworth, Bolton.

Ms Marten and Gordon were not at the scene with officers believing they had fled on foot. However, most of their belongings were destroyed in the fire.

Friday, 6 January - 3.30am - Liverpool

The couple’s car on fire on the M61 (Met Police)

After establishing the identity of the car owners, Greater Manchester Police launched a missing persons investigation.

Their initial enquiries revealed the pair walked to the Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas. They then hailed a taxi and travelled an hour for more than 30 miles to Liverpool.

Moving at pace, they then hailed another taxi and travelled more than 200 miles from Liverpool to Harwich around 3.30am on Friday, 6 January.

Saturday, 7 January - 9am - Harwich

A CCTV image which is believed to be Constance Marten outside Harwich Port in Essex on Saturday 7 January (PA Media)

The trio were seen by a member of the public in Harwich at about 9am on Saturday, 7 January. Officers also received a number of confirmed sightings of the family in Colchester on Friday, 6 January and Saturday, 7 January.

Subsequently, the investigation was handed over to Essex Police on Monday, 9 January.

Saturday, 7 January - 10.30am - East London

Essex Police carried out a number of enquiries and reviewed hours of CCTV and were able to place the couple near East Ham Station between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Saturday, 7 January.

As this was the last confirmed sighting of the family, the investigation was handed over to the Metropolitan Police Service on Thursday, 12 January.

Ms Marten and Gordon sighted outside of East Ham station at around 11.45am on Saturday 7 January (Metropolitan Police)

Detective superintendent Basford added: “This is a complex investigation with officers from across the Met continuing to work around the clock to find Constance, Mark and their baby.

“There is nothing to suggest that any of them have come to any sort of intentional harm – we just need to ensure they are okay, especially the baby, and do not require any medical assistance for any underlying issues.

“The last confirmed sighting of them was more than a week ago in East Ham – they could now be anywhere in the UK, which is why it is vital that members of the public continue to contact us with any suspected sightings.

“The assistance you’ve provided so far has been invaluable. Please don’t forget about Constance, Mark and the baby – if you see them or think you have seen them then please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone who has information on the family’s whereabouts should call the incident room on 020 7175 0785.

Alternatively, information can be reported 100 per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They never ask for personal details and they do not trace your device.