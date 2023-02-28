Constance Marten – latest: Missing aristocrat and partner arrested as police search for baby
The baby has not received any medical attention since birth in early January
Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon are in police custody after being arrested in Brighton.
Metropolitan Police said an urgent search operation is underway to find their baby, who has not had any medical attention since the birth in early January.
The pair were located by officers from Sussex Police in Stanmer Villas, Brighton on Monday night after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.
Ms Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, have been travelling around the UK by taxi since their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January.
Mr Gordon served 20 years in prison in the US for rape and battery committed when he was 14.
Ms Marten’s father, Napier Marten, issued emotional pleas to his daughter via The Independent last month as he revealed he had known about Mr Gordon’s criminal conviction for some time.
It is unknown if their baby was full-term or has any health issues.
Police have arrested missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon in Brighton after a weeks-long search.
An operation to locate their newborn baby, however, remains underway, said the Metropolitan Police.
The pair were located by officers from Sussex Police in Stanmer Villas, Brighton on Monday night after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.
Police arrest aristocrat Constance Marten and partner Mark Gordon, baby still missing
Missing couple found by officers in Brighton after a weeks-long search
Who are Constance Marten and Mark Gordon?
Constance Marten, who is from a wealthy aristocratic family, was a promising drama student when she first met Mark Gordon in 2016.
Since then the couple have led an isolated life, and in September, when Miss Marten was well into her pregnancy, began moving around rental flats.
Gordon served 20 years in prison in the US for rape and battery committed when he was 14.
It is unknown if their baby was full-term or has any health issues.
Anyone who may be able to assist in the search for the couple’s baby is urged to contact 999.
Harrowing details of the crimes committed by convicted sex offender Mark Gordon, who went missing with an aristocrat and their newborn baby, have been revealed in court documents obtained by The Independent.
Mark Gordon, the partner of Ms Marten, was jailed in the late 1980s in Florida, US, after raping and assaulting a woman when he was 14 years old. After serving a 20-year sentence, he was deported back to the UK in 2010.
The Independent has obtained 23 pages of confidential US court documents that reveal how the 48-year-old, who was born in Birmingham, UK, carried out his violent attack on his neighbour as a Florida teenager more than three decades ago.
Convicted rapist Mark Gordon’s sex crimes revealed
The Independent has obtained 23 pages of confidential US court documents on Mark Gordon, who served 20 years for rape and battery
ICYMI: Runaway aristocrat’s father calls for inquiry into Nigerian cult
Constance Marten’s estranged father has called for the police to investigate her links with a Nigerian cult church following claims that she was allegedly “brainwashed” there.
In an appeal, Napier Marten has urged officers to probe Ms Marten’s time at the Synagogue, Church of All Nations in Lagos, where she lived for six months under the rule of TB Joshua, a “phoney prophet” who is alleged to have abused his “disciples”.
His plea came after The Independent spoke to a former member of the church who claims that those who lived at the church were damaged by the experience.
Missing aristocrat’s father calls for inquiry into cult where she was ‘brainwashed’
Fresh appeal by Napier Marten after Independent revelations over missing Constance
ICYMI: Inside cult linked to Constance Marten
Constance Marten, held by the police along with her partner Mark Gordon on Monday, may have been brainwashed at a Nigerian church where “disciples” were allegedly abused by the group’s self-proclaimed prophet, said a social worker helping the “victims”.
The aristocrat, who was on the run since early January, is said to have been left confused and traumatised after spending six months at the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, where she would have been forced to undergo “intense” work running the church while living in dormitories alongside some 100 other disciples, many of whom are thought to be British nationals.
On one occasion, the 35-year-old was apparently forced to eat the leftovers of the church’s “prophet” and controversial leader, TB Joshua.
Another time, she was placed in social exile – the customary punishment for disciples who were not “focused enough” on the church leader, or who spoke about their former lives.
Abuse at the hands of ‘phoney prophet’: Inside cult linked to Constance Marten
Constance Marten’s friends say she wasn’t the same after her time in the cult
In video: Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and partner Mark Gordon in police custody
Urgent search for missing baby, police seek public support
The Metropolitan Police have sought support from the public as they continue to search for the month-old baby of aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon.
“The baby is still missing and we are working with [Sussex Police] to carry out an urgent search of the area,” tweeted the Met Police.
“Please call 999 with any information.”
11 key facts about the disappearance of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten
Aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon have been arrested in Brighton on Monday after several weeks of police searches.
On 5 January Ms Marten, Gordon and their newborn baby went missing, abandoning a broken-down car which was later found in flames on the M61 near Bolton.
Since then the trio were traced to Sussex, where they were last spotted on 12 January, but managed to avoid detection.
Here are 11 facts about the case:
11 key facts about the disappearance of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten
On 5 January, aristocrat Constance Marten, her sex offender partner Mark Gordon and their newborn baby went missing in Bolton. Here are 11 facts about the extraordinary case
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog for Tuesday, 28 February 2023, where we provide the latest update on the police search around the missing baby of aristocrat heiress Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon.
