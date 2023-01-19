The estranged father of Constance Marten has made an emotional plea to his daughter, asking her to return home.

Napier Marten urged the runaway aristocrat - who has been missing with partner Mark Gordon and their newborn since 5 January - to turn herself into the police so she and her baby “can be protected”.

“I also wish you to understand you are much, much loved, whatever the circumstances,” Mr Marten said.

“To see you so vulnerable again is testing in the extreme.”

