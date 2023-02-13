Abuse at the hands of ‘phoney prophet’: Inside cult linked to Constance Marten

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A missing aristocrat who is on the run with her rapist partner and newborn baby may have been brainwashed at a Nigerian church where “disciples” were allegedly abused by the group’s self-proclaimed prophet.

Constance Marten, who has been missing with Mark Gordon since early January, is said to been left confused and traumatised after spending six months at the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos where she would have been forced to undergo “intense” running of the church while living in dorms alongside some 100 other disciples, many also British nationals.

On one occasion, the 35-year-old was apparently forced to eat the leftovers of the church’s “prophet” and controversial leader, TB Joshua. Another time, she was placed in social exile - the customary punishment for disciples who were not “focused enough” on the church leader or spoke about their former lives.

After leaving the church, Ms Marten spoke about experiencing paranormal activity after meditation which became so out of control that she once collapsed on the floor laughing while queueing in Starbucks.

The 35-year-old runaway, whose family used to own the £100m Crichel House estate in Dorset and whose grandmother was a god-daughter of the late Queen Mother, has been estranged from her family since she met Mark Gordon, who was jailed in the late 1980s in Florida, US, after raping and assaulting a woman when he was 14.

Her father Napier, a Page to the late Queen, has called for police investigating the couple’s disappearance to probe his daughter’s links to the church in light of The Independent’s investigations.

Noisette Tahoun (L) a friend of Constance who met her 2010 said she warned the aristocrat about dating dangerous men (Supplied)

Ex-disciple and former British soldier Joe Hurst joined the group in 2006 in Nigeria. Although he left before Ms Marten joined later that year, he told The Independent that she got in touch with him some six years later because she wanted to do a documentary about the church.

Mr Hurst, who now lives in India, said Ms Marten told him that white disciples would often be targeted and humiliated by TB Joshua.

“She said she played along but it was really weird. She said it was humiliating. Her take was that it was the white British people who were typically humiliated in this way,” Mr Hurst toldThe Independent.

Referring to the incident with the leftovers, he added: “It was taken as a big honour to eat his food.”

Mr Hurst said he advised Ms Marten, who he knows by her nickname Toots, against running the documentary on the cult, where disciples sleep in gender-separated dorms of around 50 lined bunkbeds, with lights left on at all hours of the day.

In their conversations about the cult, Mr Hurst said Ms Marten’s experience had left her doubtful about the Christian faith and she would ask “how could God allow this to happen to us?”

Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon have been missing with their newborn baby since 5 January (Social media)

He added that, after dissuading her against doing the investigation because of the risk of getting caught, they would speak about their wider thoughts on spirituality and faith.

“She would talk about paranormal activity in her life,” Mr Hurst said. “She said she would meditate and she would get a buzz and an aura would come over her. But after her a while she said it got out of control and would become quite scary.

“She said it culminated when she was in the queue in Starbucks and she collapsed and was just laughing on the floor. She knew it was a problem and she was really scared, so she told some church people to pray for her and it stopped after that.”

TB Joshua was considered a ‘prophet’ or ‘man of God' (Screengrab)

Mr Hurst said he lost contact with Ms Marten and was surprised when he heard she had gone missing.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Marten did pitch a documentary while working with Al Jazeera about the church.

Her profile reads: “Pitched an idea for a documentary about a religious cult in Nigeria. Wrote, researched and investigated the corruption charges and illegal activities of the group. Tracked down former members of the sect, in the UK, Nigeria, Ghana and S. Africa, in order to gather solid first-hand information.”

Matt McNaught, author of the book Immanuel, which details the secrets of the African megachurch and others like it, said Ms Marten contacted him in 2011 seeking help in response to one of his blogs about the manipulation of the cult.

A group from the Netherlands arriving in Nigeria to become members of SCOAN in 2001 (Screengrab)

“She was confused and traumatised,” Mr McNaught said. “She had found testimonies of other disciples on the blog and was moved by it.

“She was trying to get her head around what happened to her. She got in touch and I don’t know much of her personal story but it was around 2006 /07. It’s very intense emotionally.”

Typical of cult behaviour, Mr McNaught revealed that new disciples would initially be “love-bombed” - a term referring to extremely kind and friendly behaviour from a group or individual which would later turn abusive and manipulative - by TB Joshua.

“Even though there was a large group of disciples, he [TB Joshua] would have audiences with new disciples and make them feel special,” Mr McNaught said.

“You’d have a very close relationship with TB Joshua even though there were over a hundred disciples living in dorms.”

The dorm rooms ‘disciples’ would sleep in lined with bunkbeds with lights on 24/7 which Mr Hurst believes was to ensure new members couldn’t sleep well to be more easily brainwashed (Screengrab )

Mr McNaught explained that, as members were inducted further into the church, they would join meetings known as “addaba” where they would be exiled from the rest of the group to “correct” their apparent misbehaviour.

Mr McNaught said it was hard to predict what behaviour would be deemed as wrong.

“A lot of it was being familiar with other people and talking about your life back home. Talking about men of god other than TB Joshua,” he said.

“Having relationships with other people with a horizontal bond, making friends, being emotionally open... that was absolutely punished.

“And not being dedicated enough to teaching. It was an atmosphere of being systematically deprived of those horizontal relationships.

TB Joshua prepares to heal someone as his ‘disciples’ look on (Screengrab )

“Each disciple was expected to only focus on being the best for TB Joshua.”

He added that the white disciples would be sent into a form of exile where they would eat alone, be banned from participating in church activities and stopped from having contact with other disciples.

SCOAN has long faced claims of being a cult led by charismatic “prophet” TB Joshua who died suddenly in 2021, aged 58. His church was considered a tourist attraction in Nigeria and at one point drew 15,000 worshippers each Sunday,with many hoping to receive healing for physical illnesses and disabilities.

Mark Gordon, pictured left with Ms Marten, right, was jailed in the US for raping a woman in the 1980s (AP)

Mr McNaught said that, in the noughties, there was a wave of white middle-class evangelicals in the UK and US who were eager to travel to Nigeria to see different miracles. Ms Marten is suspected to have found out about SCOAN through a Christian course.

SCOAN also had a London branch in Southwark, which closed in 2011.

Alexandra Stein, of the Family Survival Trust which works with people who fall victim to abusive groups, said SCOAN is definitely a “cult”.

“I’ve had enquiries over the years about SCOAN,” Ms Stein said. “TB Joshua was recruiting in the UK at one point and I know Constance Marten was involved. He’s charismatic, a bully and goes after young women.

“I’m sure she would have been brainwashed in SCOAN, that’s what these guys do.

“People coming out of cults are traumatised and there’s not a lot of support. It’s also very stigmatised. It’s a difficult thing for anyone to say ‘I’ve been in a cult’.”

The Metropolitan Police said it is looking into the background of both Ms Marten and her partner Mark Gordon.