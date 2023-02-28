Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The father of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten has spoken of his “immense relief” that his daughter has been found but said he was extremely worried about her newborn baby, who is still missing .

Napier Marten, who issued two heartfelt pleas while his daughter was on the run with her convicted rapist partner, told The Independent that “whatever the weather, I love her dearly and will support her best I can”.

But he added that it would have been “far better if they had handed themselves in earlier”.

Constance, 35, and her partner Mark Gordon, 48, are in police custody after being arrested in Brighton on suspicion of child neglect, officers have confirmed. The couple’s newborn baby was not found.

Metropolitan Police said an urgent search operation is underway to find their baby who has not received medical attention, as DSI Lewis Bashford revealed that the couple have not told them, where the baby is or even its gender.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Mr Marten said: “It is an immense relief to know my beloved daughter Constance has been found, tempered by the very alarming news her baby has yet to be found.

“For whatever reasons she and her partner went on the run, the consequences of their actions have increased many fold. It would have been far better if they had handed themselves in earlier.”

Constance and Gordon, have been travelling around the UK by taxi since their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January.

CCTV showed them hiding their faces from cameras and buying a tent to try and evade eviction. They were eventually uncovered overnight when a member of the public recognised them in Brighton and raised the alarm.

Mr Marten said: “When the time comes, I am longing to see Constance to reassure her that, whatever the weather, I love her dearly and will support her as best I can through the difficult weeks and months here on in.”

“The police to whom I am profoundly grateful, committed great resources to try to find Constance, all of which, it was always hoped, could have been avoided.

“I would like to thank Det. Sup. Bashford and his team for their dogged investigation to bring her disappearance to a close. I would also like to thank the person or persons who called the Police when they saw the couple.”

Police searching the woods for missing baby (Good Morning Britain, ITV)

Shortly after the couple disappeared in early January with their baby it transpired that Gordon was jailed in the late 1980s in Florida, US, after raping and assaulting a woman when he was 14.