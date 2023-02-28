✕ Close Constance Marten: Police search woods for missing baby

Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon are in police custody after being arrested in Brighton on suspicion of child neglect, officers have confirmed.

Metropolitan Police said an urgent search operation is underway to find their baby as DSI Lewis Bashford revealed that the couple have not told them, where the baby is or even its gender.

He said: “They [Marten and Gordon] have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and there is a search for the baby. We are looking at open land, outbuildings where they may have placed the baby while they were in the local area before we arrested them.”

The pair were located by officers from Sussex Police in Stanmer Villas, Brighton on Monday night after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.

Ms Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, have been travelling around the UK by taxi since their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January.

Ms Marten’s father, Napier Marten, issued emotional pleas to his daughter to come home via The Independent last month.