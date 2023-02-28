Constance Marten – latest: Urgent search for baby after missing aristocrat and Mark Gordon arrested
The couple have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect as search for baby continues
Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon are in police custody after being arrested in Brighton on suspicion of child neglect, officers have confirmed.
Metropolitan Police said an urgent search operation is underway to find their baby as DSI Lewis Bashford revealed that the couple have not told them, where the baby is or even its gender.
He said: “They [Marten and Gordon] have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and there is a search for the baby. We are looking at open land, outbuildings where they may have placed the baby while they were in the local area before we arrested them.”
The pair were located by officers from Sussex Police in Stanmer Villas, Brighton on Monday night after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.
Ms Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, have been travelling around the UK by taxi since their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January.
Ms Marten’s father, Napier Marten, issued emotional pleas to his daughter to come home via The Independent last month.
Couple have not told police where missing baby is as residents asked to check gardens
He added: “We’ve got to keep the hope that maybe they have allowed somebody else to care for the baby who thinks they are doing some good on behalf of the couple but as we know, as the temperature drops and the longer the baby goes without parents the risks are high.”
In pictures: Police search for missing baby in Brighton woods
Police search teams in Roedale Valley Allotments, Brighton, where an urgent search operation is underway to find the missing baby of Constance Marten, who has not had any medical attention since birth in January
Constance Marten’s father: My immense relief she’s been found - and my fears for her missing baby
The father of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten has spoken of his relief that she has been found but added it would have been “far better if they had handed themselves in earlier”.
Napier Marten, who has issued two heartfelt pleas for her return, told The Independent that “whatever the weather, I love her dearly and will support her best I can”.
But he added that he was extremely worried about her newborn child who has not been found and is the subject of a huge search by police.
Martha McHardy reports:
Watch: Police search woods for missing baby
Police are searching the woods in northern Brighton for the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon.
Metropolitan and Sussex police forces searching ‘vast area’ for missing baby
A huge search is under way for a two-month-old baby after missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her sex offender boyfriend Mark Gordon were arrested in Brighton.
The couple have been avoiding police since the infant was born in early January, moving around the country, paying for everything in cash and covering their faces when on CCTV.
They were finally arrested at around 9.30pm on Monday by officers from Sussex Police in Stanmer Villas, Brighton, after a tip-off from a member of the public, but the baby was not with them.
Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford told BBC Breakfast that officers from the Metropolitan and Sussex police forces are searching a huge area of land to try to find the infant.
The couple are known to have travelled long distances during the time they have been missing and the BBC reported they were seen in Newhaven a few days ago.
Mr Basford said: “It is a vast area and at present we are looking in the local vicinity to where the couple were arrested last night, seeking a shelter or location for where they may have been holed up and hopefully where the baby is present.
“The arrest location was close to open land and the couple were moving towards that land. And that’s why we are focusing heavily on where we are right now.
“We know that they travel, we know they travel long distances.
“My plea to the members of the public here in Brighton and crossing over towards Newhaven is please be vigilant in the open land where you are, in the outbuildings that you may have on your own property, and assist us in that way by being vigilant.”
Constance Marten: Police swarm Brighton in search for missing baby
Police are sweeping Brighton this morning in their efforts to locate Constance Marten‘s baby after she was found without the infant.
The runaway aristocrat and her boyfriend, a convicted sex offender, were arrested after they were located in Brighton alone.
Officials have expressed concern for the health of the baby amid increasingly chilly conditions.
Searches are focused in the area where the couple was found, according to Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford.
This footage shows the early morning scene as officers work to find the newborn.
ICYMI- ‘Beyond painful’: Estranged father of runaway aristocrat pleads with daughter to turn herself in
Napier Marten, a film and music producer, previously urged his daughter Constance to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible via The Independent.
Mark Gordon, the partner of Ms Marten, was jailed in the late 1980s in Florida, US, after raping and assaulting a woman when he was 14. After serving a 20-year sentence he was deported back to the UK in 2010, it emerged on Wednesday.
Appealing to his daughter, Mr Marten said: “I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances. We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare”.
‘Beyond painful’: Dad of runaway aristocrat pleads with daughter to turn herself in
Exclusive: ‘I wish her to know she is loved whatever the circumstances,’ says Napier Marten
Who are Constance Marten and Mark Gordon?
Constance Marten, who is from a wealthy aristocratic family, was a promising drama student when she first met Mark Gordon in 2016.
Since then the couple have led an isolated life, and in September, when Miss Marten was well into her pregnancy, began moving around rental flats.
Gordon served 20 years in prison in the US for rape and battery committed when he was 14.
It is unknown if their baby was full-term or has any health issues.
Anyone who may be able to assist in the search for the couple’s baby is urged to contact 999.
ICYMI: Full details of Constance Marten’s rapist boyfriend’s violent sex crimes
Harrowing details of the crimes committed by convicted sex offender Mark Gordon, who went missing with an aristocrat and their newborn baby, have been revealed in court documents obtained by The Independent.
Mark Gordon, the partner of Ms Marten, was jailed in the late 1980s in Florida, US, after raping and assaulting a woman when he was 14 years old. After serving a 20-year sentence, he was deported back to the UK in 2010.
The Independent has obtained 23 pages of confidential US court documents that reveal how the 48-year-old, who was born in Birmingham, UK, carried out his violent attack on his neighbour as a Florida teenager more than three decades ago.
Convicted rapist Mark Gordon’s sex crimes revealed
The Independent has obtained 23 pages of confidential US court documents on Mark Gordon, who served 20 years for rape and battery
ICYMI: Runaway aristocrat’s father calls for inquiry into Nigerian cult
Constance Marten’s estranged father has called for the police to investigate her links with a Nigerian cult church following claims that she was allegedly “brainwashed” there.
In an appeal, Napier Marten has urged officers to probe Ms Marten’s time at the Synagogue, Church of All Nations in Lagos, where she lived for six months under the rule of TB Joshua, a “phoney prophet” who is alleged to have abused his “disciples”.
His plea came after The Independent spoke to a former member of the church who claims that those who lived at the church were damaged by the experience.
Missing aristocrat’s father calls for inquiry into cult where she was ‘brainwashed’
Fresh appeal by Napier Marten after Independent revelations over missing Constance
