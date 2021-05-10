Coronavirus UK cases map: Are infections rising in your area?

Some parts of the UK have seen a rise in coronavirus case rates following the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reporting a decrease in the percentage of people testing positive across three of the four nations.

According to government statistics, the overall coronavirus case rate stood at 25.2 per 100,000 population in the seven days up to 22 April – slightly up from the previous period.

Broken down into the nations, the small rise was seen across Scotland and England – but Wales and Northern Ireland reported a drop.

Just over half of local areas in England experienced a rise in rates in the seven days up to 23 April, according to official data, compared to 45 per cent seeing a fall and nine remaining unchanged.

The figures come after the ONS reported a drop in coronavirus case rates for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland in the seven days running up to 16 April, while saying the percentage of people testing positive in Wales had remained the same.

Lockdown restrictions are also being gradually eased across the four nations, with pubs and restaurants offering outdoor service in Wales and hospitality, non-essential retail and gyms in Scotland allowed to resume business from this week.

In Northern Ireland, up to 15 people, from no more than three households can meet up outdoors in a private garden from 30 April - the same date pubs and cafes can start serving people outdoors.

And in England, the public must wait until 17 May for the next step of its roadmap out of lockdown, when most social contact rules outside will be lifted, rules over socialising indoors relaxed to allow six people or two households to meet and indoor hospitality can resume.

Here, we take a look at the latest Covid-19 case figures across the UK: