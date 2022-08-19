Almost half of UK adults struggling with energy bills ahead of price hike, poll finds

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Nearly half of British adults have said they are struggling to afford their energy bills, which are expected to jump by more than £1,600 a year this autumn.

As the cost-of-living crisis worsens, a poll from the Office for National Statistics found that 45 per cent of the country’s adults are already having difficulty making ends meet.

The assessment precedes an anticipated spike in the average household’s annual energy bills from £1,971 to almost £3,600 in October.

Energy regulator Ofgem only raised the current energy cap at the start of April, citing increased wholesale gas prices, fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Costs had previously been capped at £1,277, leaving families around £700 out of pocket after the last rise. The government responded by introducing a £650 cost-of-living payment for the most vulnerable and a £400 one-off energy payment for every household from October.

However, experts believe these policies do not go nearly far enough, especially since energy prices could spiral above £5,000 early next year.

Academics from York University published a report earlier this month which estimated that 15 million people will end up in fuel poverty by January unless urgent action is taken. This is equivalent to more than half of all UK households.

To stem the growing crisis, opposition parties have urged the government to freeze the energy price cap for six months.

As part of this call, Labour has written to Boris Johnson asking him to reconvene parliament next week, 14 days before summer recess is officially due to end.

Returning to the Commons is the only way to ensure a price cap freeze, as Ofgem is due to announce the latest rise next Friday, Labour has said.

In her letter to the outgoing prime minister, the shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire spoke of the public’s financial concerns, which have been exacerbated by soaring inflation.

“Families deserve a government that is on their side and is ready to take the action needed now to meet the scale of this national emergency. I urge you to adopt Labour’s plan and take action to freeze the price cap now,” she said.

The Conservatives have so far refused to back this option, defending their direct financial support measures.

But NHS bosses have spelled out the dire consequences of failing to give the public more help. Matthew Taylor, the boss of the NHS Confederation, said the country faces a “major public health issue” if people are unable to turn on their heating this winter.