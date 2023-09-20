Shoppers turn to second-hand goods as cost of living squeeze continues

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sales of second-hand goods soared by 15 per cent to £21billion last year as the cost-of-living crisis continued to bite.

A poll of 2,000 adults found six in 10 now buy used goods - and spent an average of £661.20 between August 2022 and August 2023.

This is compared to £484.80 during the previous 12 months.

Books (38 per cent), clothes (29 per cent), and household items (18 per cent) were the most popular pre-loved items.

And 67 per cent of used goods were bought online, with 26 per cent of consumers using apps like Vinted and Depop.

The study was commissioned by Trustpilot, which has a ‘Buy with Confidence’ blog, and found the surge in second-hand spending is mainly down to the cost-of-living crisis (57 per cent).

But 55 per cent simply ‘love’ finding bargains, while 41 per cent are driven by a desire to shop more sustainably.

Carolyn Jameson, chief consumer and trust officer for the online reviews platform, said: “Consumers appear to be turning to used goods in their droves.

“And while the current economic climate is a major factor, the study shows ethics are important to consumers too.

“Minimising their impact on the planet by choosing pre-loved items is one way to do this.”

The study also found 62 per cent of those polled are concerned about the impact of fast fashion on the environment.

Which might explain why half purchased used garments during the past 12 months – acquiring an average of seven items each, typically spending £35.10 on each item.

It also emerged 51 per cent make a greater effort to check the reviews of sellers when buying such used goods over the web.

When it comes to deciding whether to buy used items of any kind – not just clothes, the top factors are price (74 per cent) and condition (68 per cent).

Clear pictures of the item are also important to consumers when shopping online (39 per cent), according to the research carried out through OnePoll.

And the savviness involved in this form of shopping might explain why 16 per cent actively prefer shopping for second-hand items – the thrill of finding a gem.

Carolyn Jameson added: “Used products can be cheaper, eco-friendly and practically new if you know where to look - so it’s a no-brainer in many ways.

“However, it’s likely many consumers will want to make sure that they’re making the best decision for them.

“Despite the thrill of a bargain, consumers still want to know they’re not going to be ripped-off.

“Which is why it’s so important to hear from the experiences of customers by checking out independent review platforms like Trustpilot – to make sure you’re buying from businesses you can trust.”