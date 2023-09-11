Cost of living means parents have less time to play with children, according to poll

The cost of living has meant that parents have less time to read, play, and cook healthy meals with their children, according to a new poll for Unicef UK.

Many parents are working more, with a significant proportion saying their finances are “stretched to the limit,” the charity said.

A YouGov poll conducted on 2,661 British parents of children aged four and under showed that families are cutting back on activities, sport clubs and reducing spending on books, toys and crafting materials.