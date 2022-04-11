Struggling Britons are resorting to a crowdfunding website in an effort to raise money to help them through the cost of living crisis.

Fuel, food and energy prices have increased for millions of people across the UK in recent weeks, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

National insurance contributions also rose for workers last week, putting further pressure on household incomes.

Boris Johnson's government has introduced some measures to help people with the biggest squeeze in living standards since the 1950s.

But these have not been enough for many, as households across the country saw energy bills as much as double overnight on 1 April.

A page has been set up to help Thelma Spalding, above, and she’s not the only one hoping for help (GoFundMe)

Rishi Sunak has faced criticism for not doing enough to help, with his actions further under the spotlight after revelations about his family’s own finances.

David Babsky set up Gofundme page for Thelma Spalding, a former NHS worker who is no longer able to work.

She relies on carers and a walking stick.

Mr Babsky said he was moved to act after hearing Ms Splading's story in a recent BBC report, where she told how she was unable to turn on her heating.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has been criticised for not doing enough to help people with soaring bills (PA Wire)

He sent Ms Spalding a cheque to help with her bills and set up the gofundme page, which has so far raised more than £1,000.

"Thelma is freezing," Mr Babsky said in a video posted online. "She lies in bed freezing because she can't afford to heat her home. She needs our help."

When David visited her, he said she was "immensely grateful" for people's donations.

Meanwhile, a separate gofundme page was set up for a woman called Marilyn, to help her family "survive" the rising cost of energy.

"Honestly I feel so embarrassed at having to do this, but things really have gotten bad and I just have no where to turn now," a message on the page said.

Last week the prime minister hinted that there could be further help for those struggling in the autumn budget.

Speaking to broadcasters as in Somerset, Mr Johnson pledged to "do more" to help with rising bills.