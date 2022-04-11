✕ Close Rishi Sunak is a ‘remarkable force for good’ in British politics, says minister

Rishi Sunak has written to prime minister Boris Johnson seeking an investigation into his finances just days after The Independent revealed that his millionaire wife Akshata Murty saved on taxes due to her "non-dom" status.

The embattled multimillionaire chancellor has asked that his declarations are submitted to Lord Christopher Geidt, the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, following mounting pressure over his tax affairs.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner claims Rishi Sunak has made a “catalogue of potential breaches of the Ministerial Code”.

Meanwhile the shadow justice secretary said there was a “whole list of areas where the chancellor appears to have failed to declare things he should have declared.”

Asked if he thinks Rishi Sunak may have broken the ministerial code, Steve Reed told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Absolutely. But it’s not an isolated incident.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Sunak said: “I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity.”