Mapped: Millions face council tax hike - so is your area affected?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three out of four councils are planning to increase their tax by five per cent from April, meaning some households face £100 being added to their bills.

The cost of living crisis has already seen households stretched with many families struggling to choose between heating and eating.

Now, official analysis has shown that nearly all local authorities are expected to hike council tax by five per cent annually over the next five years.

The County Councils Network (CCN) found 84 councils out of 114 who provide social care and have published their 2023/24 budget proposals plan this hike.

However, councils warned at the time that rate hikes will be “extremely difficult” for struggling households while failing to plug their shortfalls.

Only one council, central Bedfordshire, has said it will not increase council tax this year. Thurrock has permission to increase tax above the 5 per cent limit, after effectively declaring bankruptcy.

Here are the areas expected to raise their tax:

View more

The Labour vice-chair of CCN, and leader of Cheshire East Council, Sam Corcoran, said local authorities had “little choice” but to propose increasing council tax.

“With inflation reaching levels not seen for over 40 years and with demand-led pressures for care services showing no sign of abating, local authority leaders are setting their budgets in the most difficult circumstances in decades,” Mr Corcoran said.

“We all recognise the cost-of-living crisis is impacting on every household in the country and disproportionally on low incomes, but we have little choice but to propose council tax rises again next year, with many local authorities reluctantly opting for maximum rises.

“With councils facing multi-million funding deficits next year, the alternative to council tax rises would be drastic cuts to frontline services at a time when people at the sharp end of the cost-of-living crisis need us to be there for them. With the financial situation for councils looking extremely tough for the next few years, we will be calling on the chancellor for further help in the March Budget.”