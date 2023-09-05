Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The body of an 8-year-old girl has been pulled from the sea in County Cork following an extensive search operation.

The coast guard was alerted shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday in Fountainstown after the young girl, who had been playing with three young boys in the bay, disappeared. It is understood that a large wave hit and swept the children into the water.

The search was called off at approximately 8.10pm, with CorkBeo reporting that the 8-year-old was pronounced dead on the beach. Eyewitnesses reported that the boys she’d been playing with managed to get out of the water, but the little girl was swept away “so quickly” that nothing could be done to save her.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a Garda spokesperson confirmed that Gardaí and emergency services were “engaged in a search operation along the coastline at Fountainstown Beach, near Crosshaven, Co. Cork”.

Units from Crosshaven and Carrigaline stations were involved in the four-hour operation alongside the Coast Guard, RNLI, Fire Services, Customs and Mallow River Rescue.

The Shannon Coast Guard helicopter swooped over the bay for almost four hours, equipped with heat and cameras designed to pick up on infra-red heat.

A boat that usually escorts shipping into Cork Harbour also assisted in the search, alongside the Ballycotton and Crosshaven Lifeboats and the Irish Naval Service.

Divers and snorkelers also probed the water, with the search concentrated just off the small, rocky beach.

Earlier on Tuesday, locals were urged to stay away from the main beach unless they could provide “expert help” with the search in the water. Huge crowds gathered, with traffic spanning the entirety of Fountainstown.