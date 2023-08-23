Cause of death revealed for Obama’s chef who died at their Martha’s Vineyard home

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The death of former US president Barack Obama‘s personal chef Tafari Campbell in the Massachusetts resort community of Martha’s Vineyard was an accident, a state official said on Tuesday.

Campbell, 45, died while paddleboarding in the waters close to the former president’s home in late July. His body was recovered a day later with the aid of sonar technology about 100 feet from the shore and eight feet underwater in Edgartown Great Pond, a large coastal pool connected to the Atlantic.

Timothy McGuirk, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, told the media that the cause of death was ruled as drowning and the manner of death was determined to be an accident.

Campbell had been a sous chef at the White House and came to work for the family after Mr Obama completed his second term in 2017, the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, said last month.

The chef, who lived in Dumfries, Virginia, leaves behind his wife, Sherise, and twin sons.

